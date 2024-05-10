James Gunn’s 2025 Superman film may boast a surprisingly eclectic cast of superbeings, but the MCU seems to have a particularly busy skillet of its own in The Fantastic Four.

Indeed, with the titular dysfunctional found family having since been joined by Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer, as well as the likes of Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich in yet-undisclosed roles, this is one roster that’s poised to pop spectacularly, and on top of it all, it just found its Galactus.

Who is Ralph Ineson playing in The Fantastic Four?

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the one and only Ralph Ineson will be suiting up as Galactus for the MCU’s take on the cerulean-clad superheroes. Indeed, it apparently wasn’t enough for Ineson to feed on human happiness as a Dementor in the Harry Potter films; he’s now blowing right past individual emotions and devouring entire planets full of them.

It’s a delectable signing for the MCU, as Ineson has his foot in just about every cinematic door one can think of; from the methodical fantasy of A24’s The Green Knight, to the aforementioned blockbuster prestige courtesy of the Harry Potter films and The Creator, video games like Final Fantasy XVI, all the way up to his collaborations with Robert Eggers in The Northman and the upcoming Nosferatu. Suffice to say, Ineson is bound to eat the scenery just as voraciously as his omnipotent antagonist will be eating planets in the MCU.

The Fantastic Four stretches into cinemas on July 25, 2025.

