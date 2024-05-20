What happened to Jerry Seinfeld in Norfolk, Virginia?

Jerry Seinfeld‘s comedy used to be “about nothing,” but these days, Seinfeld himself seems to be all about controversy. And that controversy flared up on May 17, 2024, at one of two sold-out Seinfeld shows in Norfolk, Virginia.

The Virginia incident was just one of many recent examples of the repercussions the comedian has faced since taking a divisive stance on current events and world affairs. A few weeks before his Virginia appearance, Seinfeld blamed “woke” culture and political correctness for why TV is no longer funny in his opinion.

Seinfeld also gave the commencement address at the Duke University graduation ceremony and some graduates walked out, USA Today reported. Seinfeld has supported Israel in the country’s controversial war against Hamas in Gaza, following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, and pro-Palestinian flags were carried by some who left the Duke ceremony.

Seinfeld’s support for Israel caught up with him again in Virginia

Not long after Jerry Seinfeld’s Duke graduation appearance, Seinfeld was heckled again for supporting Israel as several audience members in Norfolk, Virginia shouted things like “You’re a genocide supporter” and “Save the children of Gaza.” At least eight people were escorted from Seinfeld’s Chrysler Hall performance, according to TMZ. Video of what happened was shared widely online.

Seinfeld’s opinions on Israel aside, he reportedly handled the situation like a veteran standup comic, responding “I like a little Jew hate to spice up the show,” amid some supportive cheers from the crowd. There were also some boos when the show was interrupted, to which Seinfeld said clearly the protestor’s opinions weren’t “resonating” with the audience.

TMZ said Seinfeld told the crowd he supported their right to protest. One witness told 13 News Now that an audience member got physical with one protestor.

In response to what happened, SevenVenues, which operates Chrysler Hall, said in a statement,

We are deeply disappointed that a group of protestors disrupted tonight’s sold-out Jerry Seinfeld performance at Chrysler Hall. SevenVenues stands by its policy to remove hecklers and those who disrupt a performance, and will continue to protect the freedom of its patrons to enjoy an artist of their choosing without disruption.” via USA Today

Seinfeld did two shows in Norfolk. After hecklers were kicked out of the earlier show, Seinfeld finished the performance without incident, and there were no protestors at his performance later that night. As of this report, Seinfeld had not commented publicly on the situation.

