Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Nigeria Unconquered, a charity organisation that works in collaboration with the Invictus Games Foundation, at a reception at Officers’ Mess on May 11, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria.
Photo by Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation
Category:
Celebrities

‘He thought it should have been him’: Why is Prince Harry being ‘triggered’ by the Duke of Westminster’s upcoming wedding?

Don't expect a happy family reunion at this high-society shindig.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: May 20, 2024 06:59 am

Don’t expect warring brothers Prince Harry and Prince William to bury the hatchet anytime soon, not when fresh situations keep finding reasons for them to dig up old rivalries.

Recommended Videos

The Royal Family has had one of the toughest years in modern history in 2024, thanks to the double ordeal of both King Charles and Kate Middleton being diagnosed with cancer. You might think a trying time like this one would bring all the family members closer together, but unfortunately the severe falling out between Wills and Harry shows no signs of being mended, especially as Harry is feeling snubbed over an upcoming high-society wedding.

Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, is set to marry Olive Henson at Chester Cathedral this June 7, which promises to be the well-to-do wedding of the season. But don’t expect to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle there, however, for one awkward reason.

Prince Harry is skipping the Duke of Westminster’s wedding after reportedly feeling “triggered”

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 08: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the "Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen" panel featuring Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival at Austin Convention Center on March 08, 2024 in Austin, Texas.
Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images

Grosvenor, the 33-year-old 7th Duke of Westminster, is an old friend of both the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex. That’s not surprising given that he’s King Charles’ own godson, the eleventh richest man in the United Kingdom, and the descendant of the Romanoffs on his mother’s side.

So it apparently stung that William was asked to be an Usher at his upcoming wedding over Harry (reports also claim William was in the running to be Best Man). Perhaps Harry should’ve been expecting that, seeing as Grosvenor kind of had to return the favor after William made him godfather to Prince George, but nonetheless the snub has apparently caused Harry to skip the whole affair.

It’s known that Harry and Meghan have declined to RSVP for the wedding, with it widely reported that the mutual animosity between the two brothers is at the root of the decision. According to Daily Mail, sibling rivalry is to blame:

‘William was asked to have a prominent role in the wedding and that’s what triggered Harry to decline an invitation,” claims The Mail’s source. “Apparently he [Harry] was put out by the request when he thought it should have been him.”

While William will be in attendance, unfortunately Princess Catherine won’t and neither will the King (or Queen Camilla), due to the two royals undergoing their respective cancer treatments. Harry’s move comes hot on the heels of his lightspeed visit to his native U.K., during which he and Charles failed to reunite.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Where is Russell Simmons now and what does it have to do with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?
"Run's House" Producers Russell Simmons and Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs attend the MTV 2005 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 14, 2005 in Beverly Hills, California. "Run's House" is the first hip hop reality sitcom following the real-life drama of Reverend Run and his family. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Where is Russell Simmons now and what does it have to do with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 20, 2024
Read Article How many children does Brock Davies from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ have?
Brock Davies from Vanderpump Rules
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
How many children does Brock Davies from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ have?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 19, 2024
Read Article What is Homecourt by Courteney Cox?
Courtney Cox as Monica Geller in Friends
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What is Homecourt by Courteney Cox?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 19, 2024
Read Article What happened to Elyse Myers?
Elyse Myers
Category: Social Media
Social Media
Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to Elyse Myers?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 19, 2024
Read Article Why it will not be possible to charge Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura?
Sean Diddy Combs arrest in assault case
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Why it will not be possible to charge Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura?
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart May 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Where is Russell Simmons now and what does it have to do with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?
"Run's House" Producers Russell Simmons and Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs attend the MTV 2005 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 14, 2005 in Beverly Hills, California. "Run's House" is the first hip hop reality sitcom following the real-life drama of Reverend Run and his family. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Where is Russell Simmons now and what does it have to do with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 20, 2024
Read Article How many children does Brock Davies from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ have?
Brock Davies from Vanderpump Rules
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
How many children does Brock Davies from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ have?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 19, 2024
Read Article What is Homecourt by Courteney Cox?
Courtney Cox as Monica Geller in Friends
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What is Homecourt by Courteney Cox?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 19, 2024
Read Article What happened to Elyse Myers?
Elyse Myers
Category: Social Media
Social Media
Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to Elyse Myers?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 19, 2024
Read Article Why it will not be possible to charge Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura?
Sean Diddy Combs arrest in assault case
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Why it will not be possible to charge Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura?
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart May 19, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'