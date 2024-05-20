‘He thought it should have been him’: Why is Prince Harry being ‘triggered’ by the Duke of Westminster’s upcoming wedding?

Don’t expect warring brothers Prince Harry and Prince William to bury the hatchet anytime soon, not when fresh situations keep finding reasons for them to dig up old rivalries.

The Royal Family has had one of the toughest years in modern history in 2024, thanks to the double ordeal of both King Charles and Kate Middleton being diagnosed with cancer. You might think a trying time like this one would bring all the family members closer together, but unfortunately the severe falling out between Wills and Harry shows no signs of being mended, especially as Harry is feeling snubbed over an upcoming high-society wedding.

Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, is set to marry Olive Henson at Chester Cathedral this June 7, which promises to be the well-to-do wedding of the season. But don’t expect to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle there, however, for one awkward reason.

Prince Harry is skipping the Duke of Westminster’s wedding after reportedly feeling “triggered”

Grosvenor, the 33-year-old 7th Duke of Westminster, is an old friend of both the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex. That’s not surprising given that he’s King Charles’ own godson, the eleventh richest man in the United Kingdom, and the descendant of the Romanoffs on his mother’s side.

So it apparently stung that William was asked to be an Usher at his upcoming wedding over Harry (reports also claim William was in the running to be Best Man). Perhaps Harry should’ve been expecting that, seeing as Grosvenor kind of had to return the favor after William made him godfather to Prince George, but nonetheless the snub has apparently caused Harry to skip the whole affair.

It’s known that Harry and Meghan have declined to RSVP for the wedding, with it widely reported that the mutual animosity between the two brothers is at the root of the decision. According to Daily Mail, sibling rivalry is to blame:

‘William was asked to have a prominent role in the wedding and that’s what triggered Harry to decline an invitation,” claims The Mail’s source. “Apparently he [Harry] was put out by the request when he thought it should have been him.”

While William will be in attendance, unfortunately Princess Catherine won’t and neither will the King (or Queen Camilla), due to the two royals undergoing their respective cancer treatments. Harry’s move comes hot on the heels of his lightspeed visit to his native U.K., during which he and Charles failed to reunite.

