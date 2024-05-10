Image via Sandlot Records
Category:
Celebrities
Music

What happened to Addison Rae?

Rumors of her death are swirling, but is there any basis to them.
Staci White
Staci White
|
Published: May 10, 2024 03:54 am

Whoever decided to make a trending rumor that Addison Rae, TikTok star, actress, and rising pop icon (more on that later), was dead — may I ask, “Why?”

Is it because she hasn’t posted on TikTok in a couple weeks? Is it because she was missing from the “Hot Internet Girl” table in Charli XCX’s newest music video for “360?” Is it because you’re mad she hasn’t released new music in a hot second? (Girl, me too!) Whatever the reason, perhaps try taking a deep, grounding breath next time instead of jumping to making a celebrity’s death trend on the internet.

No, Addison Rae is not dead. Last I checked, she seemed to be alive and doing swell. With that out of the way, if you do care about what Addison Rae’s been up to since she established herself as one of the biggest stars on TikTok, you’re in the right place.

Is Addison Rae still on TikTok?

@addisonre

My perfect everyday makeup routine🥛🍓 @ILIA Beauty #iliapartner

♬ original sound – Addison Rae

She’s not as active as she once was but Rae still posts periodically on her TikTok account, where she has 88 million followers. If you miss her, she’s way more active on Instagram lately, where she boosts a paltry 35.4 million followers.

Unfortunately, if you followed her for her dancing videos, you may be disappointed. Rae’s content has changed over the years and she now posts more lifestyle videos and advertisements than TikTok challenges.

What is Addison Rae doing now?

I’m so glad you asked! The reason Rae’s been more quiet on social media is likely because she’s been focusing on her budding music career. I know what you’re probably thinking — “Great, another influencer trying to sing” — but Rae seems to be serious about this career change. Granted, her debut single, “Obsessed,” wasn’t well-liked by the general public (though I think it’s fun in a camp sort of way) but she’s rolled with the punches. After listeners reacted positively to some of her demos that leaked online, Rae dropped an EP of the polished version of the tracks on streaming. Full disclosure: If you needed proof it’s worth a listen, the EP, titled “AR,” ended up being one of my most-streamed albums of 2023.

Rae’s been doubling down on her cool-girl pop influences (she mentions in an interview with Vogue that she listens to FKA Twigs, Yves Tumor, and Kelela and that she’d love to work with Arca) by linking up with Charli XCX. The “Vroom Vroom” songstress featured on Rae’s track “2 die 4” and Rae returned the favor on the A.G. Cook-produced remix of Charli’s “Von Dutch.” Rae’s ad-libbed scream, arguably the best part of the remix, went viral on TikTok shortly after the song was released. She’s still got it.

Fortunately, Rae seems poised to continue doing what she loves and making music for people who like good pop music. In addition to her music and social media career, Rae will be starring in the film Animal Friends alongside an ensemble cast, including Ryan Reynolds and Aubrey Plaza.

