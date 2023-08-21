6 celebrities we need to see on ‘The Masked Singer’ this season

If you love all things pop culture, you need to check out FOX‘s beloved competition series, The Masked Singer.

Within this hit show, celebrities sing covers of songs to a live audience and a panel of judges (consisting of Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke) while wearing head-to-toe costumes and face masks, ultimately concealing their identities. After voting on their favorite performance of the night at the end of each episode, the contestant with the fewest votes is eliminated, taking off their mask to expose who they truly are.

With an elimination (or multiple eliminations) every single episode, the “Golden Mask” trophy is awarded to whoever is the last contestant standing. Some of The Masked Singer‘s previous champions consist of T-Pain, Wayne Brady, Nick Lachey, Amber Riley, and more.

With its 10th season beginning on Sept. 27, keep scrolling to see six celebrities we hope will be suiting up and taking on The Masked Singer stage this fall (and hopefully bringing home the “Golden Mask”).

Andrew Barth Feldman

After capturing our hearts in No Hard Feelings this summer, we need the one and only Andrew Barth Feldman to capture America’s heart on The Masked Singer this fall.

Andrew was born a performer, jumpstarting his career in the titular role in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. To follow his professional debut in the musical theater realm, the 21-year-old recently broke into the movie and television spaces as well, starring in A Tourist’s Guide to Love, Stars in the House, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and more.

His most recent film with Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings, has been a success among viewers, boasting an 87 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes — it is truly as funny as possible!

Last but certainly not least, Andrew is diving into more mainstream music as well, releasing his eight-track debut album just last month: Penn Station. He shared a little bit about his brand new project on his Instagram profile, where he has amassed over 150k followers:

“To celebrate the release of my debut album today, @pedropicz and i went to actual Penn Station to sing my song “Penn Station” from my album Penn Station, and it was pretty special i think. this album has been years in the making. i’m so proud of it and so thankful for everybody who touched it, namely @ryans.cool.pictures and his remarkable vision. Please check it out when you have a sec! and let me know which song is your favorite! Thank you! I love you!”

To top it all off, did you hear him sing “Maneater” in No Hard Feelings? Andrew Barth Feldman truly has the voice of an angel, and we need him to bring it to The Masked Singer stage.

Gaten Matarazzo

Did you know that Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo has a Broadway background as well?

Having performed in Broadway productions of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert: The Musical, Les Miserables, Into the Woods, Dear Evan Hansen, and more, Gaten has gotten the opportunity to show off his vocal skills in the past. However, The Masked Singer would be the perfect opportunity to bring his voice to primetime television.

With his most recent role being Tobias in Sweeney Todd, Gaten gushed in an exclusive interview with USA Today about what playing this character truly means to him:

“This role has always been one of those bucket-list roles for me. I’ve seen 12-year-old kids play Toby and people in their 30s play Toby. There’s so many interesting ways to approach it depending on your age, and that’s what’s so wonderful about it. I’d love to play him again when I’m significantly older.”

With a clear passion for all things musical theater (as well as acting), our fingers are crossed that Gaten Matarazzo channels his inner theater kid and brings it to The Masked Singer stage — he would finally be able to show America his superb singing, all in a brand new way!

Laura Marano

You may recognize Laura Marano for her leading role in Disney Channel‘s Austin and Ally (where she played a shy songwriter named Ally Dawson), but she is stepping into the spotlight with the release of her 23-track debut album, I May Be An Actress, but I Can’t Fake How I Feel, next month.

Having released music since 2016, Laura’s debut project is long overdue, and fans can’t wait to hear it for themselves. Earlier this week, the actress-turned-artist took to Instagram to share the meaning behind the project, as well as its unique name:

“Even though it is incredibly long (I knooooow), I realized I wanted to name my album i may be an actress, but i can’t fake how i feel last fall. I also realized I really wanted the aesthetic of each single’s artwork (and the whole era in general) to pay homage to old Hollywood glamour and some of the iconic actresses of that time. Some of you have already seen these looks, but I wanted to show the inspiration behind each look (and one of the many visual decks the very talented @aristidesfashion created when I told him what I wanted to do for my album photoshoot). That shoot day, we did so many looks. Some looks that I haven’t shown you yet 👀, and it truly was such a great day with such a great team🥹 ugh I’m rambling now, but I’m so excited for this album…and I’m thinking, I probably should show you the tracklist at some point, right?”

With tons of new music on the way, Laura is solidifying her role as a musician rather than simply an actress. Taking The Masked Singer stage this fall would give the 27-year-old a chance to showcase that she is a true musical maestro, all while promoting her debut album — it is truly a win-win!

Addison Rae

Starting as arguably one of the most recognizable faces on TikTok due to her viral dance videos, amassing a whopping 88.4 million followers, Addison Rae has recently been proving herself to be a force to be reckoned with within the music industry as well.

Releasing her five-track debut project this past Friday, what better place is there to show off her top-notch vocal skills and promote her album than The Masked Singer stage?

After her song “2 die 4” was leaked last year, Addison made a statement by putting out the EP anyways, explaining to her 37.4 million Instagram followers that it is just the beginning of some new music she has on the horizon:

“AR out now. 💗💗💗💗 Before I can move on to my next chapter in music, here’s a little sign off to my previous one. A few of you may have heard these songs after they were unfortunately leaked last year… but if you loved them, now you can listen to them on all streaming platforms!! Ahhh!! If you haven’t heard them, I hope you take a listen and they make you dance!! I love you all so much. And I love these songs. Thank you to everyone who has been so excited about these and has supported me so much!! And thank you to all of the writers/producers/engineers/everyone who were a part of creating and finishing this little time capsule & helping to get it out in the world (officially). Time to turn the page now. Stay tuned. It’ll be worth the wait. <3”

While she has been pigeonholed as a dancer throughout her time in the limelight (as well as an actress after her leading role in Netflix‘s He’s All That), Addison Rae can use The Masked Singer to her advantage, proving herself to be a triple threat.

Tayler Holder

Speaking of TikTok, While Tayler Holder started out as a social media sensation (serving as a member of the infamous Hype House), he has been pursuing new endeavors within the country music industry as of late.

Amid sexual misconduct allegations by fellow TikTok superstar Mads Lewis, Tayler turned to music as a way to cope, ultimately finding a brand new passion that can let his creativity shine. In an exclusive interview with E! News, the country crooner explained how music helped him get out of a very dark place:

“In my healing process, music became my personal therapy — my necessary creative outlet — where I used my feelings of loss, loneliness, anger, fear, and sadness to help me create something beautiful [and] to help others understand that they are not alone in this world.”

Releasing hit after hit, Tayler is finally starting to make his mark within the country music industry, attending some of the genre’s most prominent events within the past year, from CMA Fest to the CMT Music Awards to the iHeartRadio Music Awards and beyond. At CMA Fest, in an exclusive interview with Celeb Secrets Country, Tayler gushed about how he hopes his music career will give the public a different perspective on him:

“I think that if you know anything about me, I’ve always just kind of been put in a box as like a TikTok kid… I took five months off of releasing music and really honing in with writers and what sound I wanna make and all this stuff, and I think that these songs are honestly gonna really be like, ‘Okay, this kid isn’t just a TikToker, like he’s here to stay. He’s serious about it,’ and I think that hopefully, you know, it’ll give people a different perspective on me.”

Doing everything he can to shake his reputation as a “TikTok kid,” The Masked Singer would be the perfect opportunity for Tayler Holder to show the public what he is truly capable of. With vocals that are nothing short of spectacular, competing on The Masked Singer could solidify the 25-year-old’s role within the country music industry (all while shocking fans of the competition series, as well as the judges).

Joshua Bassett

We mentioned that High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Sofia Wylie needs to take on the Dancing with the Stars ballroom this fall, but her co-star Joshua Bassett needs to hit The Masked Singer stage simultaneously.

Starring as the lead of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for four seasons straight, it looks like Joshua will have some extra time on his hands now that the hit show has come to a close — maybe he can spend it on The Masked Singer!

Aside from being an extremely talented actor, Joshua is also a world-renowned musician, making him the perfect candidate to compete on The Masked Singer this season. Concluding his headlining tour this past May, The Complicated Tour, the talented singer-songwriter has teased that a full-length project is also on the horizon, and fans are on the edge of their seats waiting for its release.

Upon the release of his EP, Sad Songs In A Hotel Room, back in September, Joshua Bassett hinted at an album in the works, describing the EP as a “stepping stone” in an exclusive interview with TODAY:

“It’s really one of my favorite projects. Actually, it is my favorite project I’ve ever put out to date, and I stand behind every song. Each one means something completely different… The dream scenario for me is six months of music and touring and six months of acting and directing.”

If there is one place Joshua Bassett should put his talents to good use, it is The Masked Singer stage — we know he would shine!