The current most-followed TikTok accounts of 2022

As TikTok continues to grow in popularity, so too do the number of people following the app’s most popular accounts.

From Khaby Lame to Kylie Jenner, Domelipa to Will Smith, TikTok has shown no indication of relinquishing its hold over the social media domain. With over one billion and counting active users, the platform has such a presence on the public that it even sparked a bipartisan US bill.

For those looking to get in on the action and follow some of the most popular TikTok accounts out there, we’ve compiled a list of the current most-followed accounts as of 2022.

Domelipa – 57.8 million

Dominik Elizabeth Reséndez Robledo, also known as Domelipa, or just Dom, is a Mexican TikTok star whose choreographed dances and lifestyle videos have lent this 21 year-old over 57.8 followers and counting.

Burak Özdemir – 63.4 million

Burak Özdemir is a Turkish chef and restaurant owner known for his food recipes, generous philanthropic content, and always having a smile on his face (literally always). His cooking videos are some of the most watched on TikTok, with many of them racking up multi-million views.

TikTok – 64.8 million

Best known for being… just kidding, we all know TikTok and why wouldn’t you follow them? What better way to stay on top of new features and roll outs, as well as some pretty entertaining content. If you’re a lover of books, #BookTok content has been very popular on the account as of late. You can also find a variety of other content, from dance videos to hilarious sketches. Basically, TikTok the account is the gift that keeps on giving.

Kimberly Loaiza – 67 million

Kimberly Loaiza is a Mexican internet personality whose dance videos stop the scroll of almost anyone who comes by them. When she’s not dancing, Loaiza is lip syncing or posting comedic videos with her husband, Juan De Dios Pantoja Nuñez and her two children.

Zach King – 69.2 million

Best known for his “magine vines,” Zach King made a name for himself on Vine for posting six-second reality-bending videos. When Vine was shuttered in 2016, King moved over to YouTube and then eventually to TikTok where he continues to post videos of himself performing various “magic” tricks.

Will Smith – 72.2 million

While he’s not nearly as active as some of the other people on this list, Will Smith’s presence on TikTok is undeniable, as is his stardom off the platform. His recent Oscar controversy has aided this effort, but the fact that he’s on this list at all speaks volumes given he’s the only Hollywood actor to make the cut. You know them Gen Zers – they have standards, and Smith makes the cut.

Addison Rae – 88.6 million

Addison Rae may be sitting fourth on the list but that’s still fourth among billions. The 21 year-old dancer and social media personality got her start on the platform thanks to her dance choreography videos. These days, Rae also posts makeup videos, hair tutorials, and TikTok “vlogs” documenting her day-to-day life. Her signature move is unscrewing lip gloss with one hand in case you were wondering. Thanks to TikTok, Rae has gone on to schmooze it up with the Kardashians, namely Kourtney, and even starred in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. As of late, she even signed a multi-film deal with Netflix. You know, just your average TikTok star.

Bella Poarch – 91.3 million

Bella Poarch is an American-Filipino TikTok star and former United States Navy veteran. She is best known for her “M to the B” lip sync video, which went viral on TikTok in April 2020. The video has been viewed over 716 million times, making it one of the most-viewed videos on the platform. Poarch has since gone on release several singles and even an album titled Dolls EP.

Charli D’Amelio – 146 million

Before Khaby Lame knocked her off her throne, Charli D’Amelio reigned over TikTok. The 18 year-old dancer and social media personality skyrocketed to fame thanks to her choreography videos, which she often posts against popular pop songs. While she still films videos of those kind, she’s also begun punctuating them with luxury unboxing videos, day-in-the-life’s, and life updates. Thanks to TikTok, D’Amelio has gone on to appear in a 2020 Super Bowl commercial and has become as close to a celebrity as any TikTok star could be.

Khaby Lame – 149 million

As of this year, Khaby Lame officially surpassed both Charli D’Amelio and Bella Poarch as the most-followed account on TikTok. The Senegalese-Italian social media star is best known for his silent reactions to videos to absurd life hacks, which earned him a dedicated following of over 149 million people. He’s cracked the formula, to be sure – it’s almost impossible to watch just one of his videos.