Every outfit Taylor Swift melted minds with when the Eras Tour hit Paris

Taylor Swift was spinning like a girl in a brand-new dress as she kicked off the European leg of her Eras Tour in Paris because she was literally wearing brand-new outfits.

The Eras Tour in Paris was filled with changes, as Swift debuted a brand-new era based on her latest studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. However, besides new songs, Swift debuted brand-new outfits for almost all her eras (of course, except Reputation, which never got a bodysuit change).

Swift’s record-breaking tour started in the U.S. in March 2023, and she played 83 shows across 30 cities in South America, Asia, and Australia. As she embarked on the European leg, Swift pulled all the stops and wowed the fans with dazzling outfits in Paris after a two-month break.

The Eras Tour started with the Lover era, where Swift debuted a new dazzling bodysuit. This time, she flaunted her figure in an orange outfit with pink jewels and matching Christian Louboutin custom boots. Her previous bodysuits were custom Atelier Versace, which might be the case here, too.

Still in the Lover era, Swift put on a matching blazer as she performed “The Man.” She didn’t keep it on much, though, although it looked fire.

Going into Fearless, Swift changed outfits again. Wishing she could dance with the audience in a storm in her best dress, the Grammy-winning singer debuted a black and silver fringe dress with black boots.

Instead of following the old setlist and order of the eras, Swift switched to Red right after Fearless. She debuted a brand-new T-shirt that read “This IS NOT Taylor’s Version.” The message referenced Swift re-recording her old albums so she could own the masters of the songs she’s written on her first six albums. The albums she re-records add Taylor’s Version next to the original name. The outfit she wears on the show recreates her “22” music video, and she keeps the T-shirt while performing the song.

Although the Red era wasn’t filled with surprises when it came to its setlist, the outfits were new. She debuted a new bodysuit when performing “We Are Never Getting Back Together” and “I Knew You Were Trouble.” The new romper, which is from Ashish, is slightly darker than the other versions and has different, smaller straps.

When it comes to switching outfits for the Reputation era, Swift clearly isn’t “Ready for It.” The singer-songwriter has been wearing the Roberto Cavalli catsuit since the beginning of the Eras Tour. It’s currently the only era that hasn’t featured an outfit change since the beginning. This proves she really is a mastermind.

Swift combined the Folklore and Evermore eras into one, bringing the sister albums together as God intended. For it, she debuted a brand-new yellow dress with cape-like sleeves, perfect for performing “August” and “Willow.”

Here we are folks — the attraction of the evening. Although the Eras Tour’s new outfits were exciting, everyone wanted to see if she added The Tortured Poets Department to the setlist. She did, and with it came some awesome outfits.

Wearing all white for most of the set, Swift donned a dress similar to a wedding gown, with her “Fortnight” lyrics, “I love you, it’s ruining my life,” covering the lower part of the dress. She later added a white general’s coat on top. Before ending the era, she changed once more, debuting a glittered black top and shorts with a gold coat.

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT:

All new

White dress, white generals coat, black top and shorts, gold coat

Setlist:

But Daddy, I Love Him

So High School

Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?

Down Bad

Fortnight

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

A special mention goes to her 1989 outfit, which was the first time she wore a multi-colored top and skirt for the era. She also had boots of different colors.

Taking a little over three hours, Swift changes over ten outfits during the show. Her changing the bodysuits every concert led to fans creating “Swiftball,” where fans fill out a form guessing what she might wear. Given that her new leg comes with a plethora of new options, it will be very difficult, if not impossible, for Swifties to guess what she’ll wear from now on.

