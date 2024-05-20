Where is Russell Simmons now and what does it have to do with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

It appears that Bali has become the unexpected refuge for two of hip-hop’s elder statesmen, Russell Simmons and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Since relocating to Bali in 2018, Russell Simmons, co-founder of the hip-hop label Def Jam Recording, has apparently embraced spirituality and self-improvement. His relocation came amidst a flurry of sexual assault allegations that gained widespread public attention around 2017, amid the broader #MeToo movement, which saw numerous women coming forward with accusations against high-profile men in various industries.

In November 2017, the spotlight turned to Simmons when model Keri Claussen Khalighi accused him of sexual assault in 1991 when she was 17 years old. Simmons responded to the allegations by stating that the encounter was consensual. Following Khalighi’s allegations, more women came forward with similar accusations against Simmons. These allegations ranged from sexual harassment to rape. Among the accusers, screenwriter Jenny Lumet described an encounter in which she felt coerced into sex by Simmons in 1991. Post these allegations, Simmons stepped down from his positions in his various companies, stating that he did not want to be a distraction.

While living in Bali, Simmons has also been active on social media often sharing messages, related to health and his ongoing business ventures.

Diddy seems to have chosen the same Balinese backdrop for his own brand of “soul searching.” Amid allegations of sexual assault, sex trafficking, and a narcotics investigation, Diddy has been flying all corners for a soul purge. Two of his homes were recently the subject of what his attorney described as “military-level” raids by Homeland Security.

For those who may have missed it, CNN doubled down and recently published an exclusive hotel surveillance video from 2016 that shows the mogul in less-than-flattering—and decidedly violent—form with his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

Following this, Diddy has posted an “apology” video, which, seemed to be more about himself than anyone else.

The background in which he was filming has Twitter users speculating that Diddy might, in fact, be somewhere close to Simmons’ location.

Russell Simmons and Diddy hiding out at the same overseas predator resort. pic.twitter.com/WJluuia52E — COLLIN BEAN (@CollinBean) May 19, 2024

In both images, the backgrounds feature similar thatched roofs and architectural styles, suggesting they could indeed be from the same location or at least similar types of locations, possibly a resort or a lodge.

Diddy at Camp Bali with Russell Simmons ducking extradition. When niggas go from mansions and yachts to palm thatch roofs they guilty af pic.twitter.com/6h2mRstZNq — JA504 (@JA5O4) May 19, 2024

The similarities between Russell Simmons and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs are sickening. Both have the audacity to think that a simple apology or a change of scenery will make everything go away. On top of that, Indonesia does not have an extradition treaty with the United States, which could provide a layer of protection against potential legal actions.

