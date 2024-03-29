Why does 50 Cent hate Diddy?

Feuds between rappers might be commonplace, but few have lasted as long as 50 Cent’s beef with P. Diddy. In light of Diddy, aka Sean Combs’ recent headlines, fans are looking back at the heated exchanges the two have shared over the decades for any signs that 50 Cent knew more than he was letting on.

After the Homeland Security raids on Diddy’s estates, 50 Cent gleefully took to X.com to boats about a documentary he plans on releasing. With 20 years of bad blood between them, 50 Cent must have some serious dirt.

Why does 50 Cent hate P Diddy?

It’s fairly common for rappers to start feuds. MGK foolishly swung for Eminem in 2018, Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion went to bat in 2023, and, of course, Cent’s long-standing feuds with a laundry list of musicians ranging from Ja Rule to Beyoncé. His clash with Diddy wasn’t the first time the rapper went to war with a peer, but it’s certainly one of the longest clashes in his history.

The drama kicked off in 2006 after Cent released, “The Bomb.” The lyrics point to Diddy (or as he was known in the late 90s/ early 2000s, Puff Daddy), and accuse him of knowing who assassinated Christopher Wallace, better known as Biggie, Biggie Smalls, or the Notorious B.I.G. The bars in question read,

“Who shot Biggie Smalls? We don’t get ‘em / They gonna kill us all. / Man, Puffy knows who hit that N***a.”

If Cent had evidence of Diddy’s involvement, he didn’t produce it at the time. Combs has denied knowing anything about Biggie’s 1997 murder.

Things never fully cooled off between the two. Over the years, Cent has accused Diddy of being “fruity.” When asked why he feels that way, Cent’s answers are pretty absurd and smack of internalized homophobia – or at the very least call back to the juvenile “no homo” days.

While on The Breakfast Club podcast, he told the hosts, “he doesn’t even know what he’s saying is like, fruity. He says to Fabolous, ‘me and you, we need to party.’ What is you talking about? When people say that to me I get a little uncomfortable.”

Cent also claimed that Diddy’s attempts to take him shopping for new threads before a wedding is something that “a guy says to a girl,” and warned him “let me move, man, before I do something.”

Diddy got the chance to respond on the same podcast. He told the hosts,

“I don’t have no beef with Fif. He loves me. Ya’ll can’t see it? Ya’ll can’t see that he loves me? You really think that’s hate? When you really break it down, you know he loves me.”

Despite the glowing words, when the hosts attempted to compare the 2 men, Diddy quickly claimed that they were not the same and were, “not cut from the same cloth.”

The pair traded barbs over vodka was well. Combs started his own vodka brand, Ciroc, in 2007. Years later, 50 Cent was tapped to rep Effen Vodka, a Dutch brand. The competition between the two brands lit a fire under Cent, who goaded Combs on social media over his “Headache”- inducing vodka brand.

He posted several stories on social media in 2015 mocking Combs for sitting next to a shirtless man at a pool and dancing with a heavy-set woman, blaming the moments on Diddy’s vodka. In both posts, which have since been deleted, he relied on the childish and homophobic rhetoric that has littered his career.

Later that same year, Combs reached out on Instagram in what appeared to be an attempt to squash the feud, but 50 Cent was less than interested. In response to his message Cent posted, “I’m different, I don’t respect suckers. Puff reaching out to talk, and got his people hating at the same time. #EFFENVODKA we don’t drink #nopuffyjuice over here.”

A few months later, Cent was quick to goad Diddy after the music mogul was arrested for throwing a kettlebell at his son’s football coach saying, “Puffy is in the UCLA campus jail right now!”

2023 was a bad year for Diddy as far as the courts were concerned. His ex-girlfriend Cassie filed a lawsuit alleging that she had been sexually assaulted and abused by the rapper for a decade. Her lawsuit prompted multiple other women to come forward. Combs stepped down as chairman of Revolt, one of his companies, as a result of the allegations.

Cent wasted no time cajoling his rival online. “I’ll buy that from you, play boy” he wrote on X. “Sell it to me, then we can be friends. I’m serious call my phone.”

Cent recently took to X to bask in the news that two of Diddy’s properties were raided by Homeland Security amid a federal sex trafficking investigation. While Diddy denies the allegations, and his representatives say that it was gross overuse of force, Cent is basking in the news. His first thought was to jump on X and announce his “record-breaking” documentary.