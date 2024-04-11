What does Bob Dylan think of his upcoming biopic, ‘A Complete Unknown?’

As musician biopics, ranging from The Beatles to Bruce Springsteen, look to outpace superhero movies in the next few years in terms of quantity and possibly popularity, A Complete Unknown looks to lead the charge.

Recommended Videos

Starring Timothée Chalamet and directed by James Mangold, A Complete Unknown follows folk music icon Bob Dylan from the years 1961 to 1965, as he makes an unprecedented leap into creating music with electrically-amplified instruments, dividing fans of his previous work as an acoustic-based outcast in a time of great change in America (get it? kind of like the famous song?). Previously, the Bob Dylan biopic was titled Going Electric during pre-production and casting.

Filming for A Complete Unknown recently began in March 2024, with Chalamet, looking perfectly the part in sunglasses and Dylan’s signature curls, shot a scene with fellow musician and a former flame of Dylan’s at the time, Joan Baez, played by actress Monica Barbaro.

While other musician biopics, such as the recent film Bob Marley: One Love, tend to work alongside their subjects (or their estates, if they are deceased), this is not the case for A Complete Unknown. Dylan is arguably almost as famous for his reclusiveness and aura of mystery as he is for his music, rarely partaking in interviews or appearing in public.

Without its subject at the helm, A Complete Unknown runs a serious risk of disproval or even upset from Dylan, as the film looks to portray one of the most controversial aspects of his career, as well as his personal relationships with Baez, and his former mentor and later critic of his stylistic transition, folk musician Pete Seeger.

Dylan has no producer credit on the upcoming film, and seemingly no consulting role when it comes to the script or Chalamet’s performance, so has the Pulitzer-winning songwriter given Chalamet any guidance for what could be his biggest role yet, or is the young actor heading into a complete unknown of his own?

Has Bob Dylan approved of Timothée Chalamet portraying him?

So far, as of April 2024, Dylan has given no public statement on his thoughts regarding A Complete Unknown. This is no surprise from the man who successfully hid a wife and child from the press for decades, so Mangold, Chalamet, and co. probably aren’t expecting one. However, one piece of “gold” that Chalamet has discussed in interviews surrounding the upcoming biopic may hint at some approval from the voice of a generation.

The 28-year-old actor has revealed that he has access to hours of unreleased music by Bob Dylan, as given to him by Dylan’s manager, Jeff Rosen, who famously never discusses his client. Although some songs are available via bootleg, the collection of recordings ranging from 1959 to 1964, are mostly unavailable to the public.

“This might earn the ire and wrath of a lot of Bob fans, rightfully, but [Rosen] sent me like a 12-hour playlist of unreleased Bob stuff from like 1959 to ’64. I feel like I’m holding onto gold or something,” Chalamet told celebrity interviewer Josh Horowitz.

While this isn’t a certified stamp of approval from the man himself, the Oscar-nominated actor must have some friendliness with Dylan’s camp while he prepared for the role in the hotly-anticipated flick.

What did Bob Dylan think of his previous biopic, I’m Not There?

Back in 2007, the biggest Bob Dylan biopic to be released thus far, I’m Not There, hit theaters. An experimental film by director Todd Haynes, six actors — Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Marcus Carl Franklin, Richard Gere, Heath Ledger, and Ben Whishaw — portrayed six different personas of the music icon. The film received particular praise for its unorthodox casting, with Blanchett, a woman, and Franklin, a child of African-American descent, portraying Dylan.

When asked about the film by Rolling Stone in 2012, Dylan responded that “he thought it was all right,” which is arguably high praise for a man of few (spoken) words. He went on to add some compliments, however. “I thought it looked good, and those actors were incredible.”

Director Todd Haynes was applauded by the musician for his creative authenticity, with the songwriter adding “Do you think that [Haynes] was worried that people would understand it or not? I don’t think he cared one bit. I just think he wanted to make a good movie.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more