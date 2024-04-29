‘Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle’ global release dates, confirmed

Haikyuu!! is a staple in the lives of all sports anime aficionados, best known for its high-intensity matches and loveable characters. And sure, a decade has passed since the series was first released, but its fandom is still going as strong as ever.

After four seasons of peak entertainment following Hinata Shoyo‘s and Kageyama Tobio’s progress as volleyball players, Haikyuu!! is going out in style, with two animated movies closing out this particular chapter of our lives. Nothing lasts forever, so of course it had to happen someday, but saying goodbye is always difficult for fans. Still, the excitement of seeing what happens next in the story is almost enough to overshadow the sadness of it ending, especially when we have the Karasuno vs. Nekoma match to look forward to.

Out of all the Haikyuu!! teams that have played against Hinata’s, there’s no denying that Nekoma holds a special place in a lot of people’s hearts. Needless to say, then, that watching the two teams face off in the Nationals will be nothing short of remarkable. So, when exactly will fans get to witness it? Well, the first of the anime’s final movies, titled Haikyuu!! The Bumpster Battle, came out in Japanese theaters on February 16, 2024, but it took a bit longer for international dates to be announced.

It won’t be long until you get to see Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle, because it’s making its way through the big screens in all corners of the world! After the film’s successful release in Japan, its international tour began, taking the Karasuno vs. Nekoma match to select theaters. Check out the movie’s global release dates below, as announced via Haikyuu!!‘s social media platforms:

April 11 — Hong Kong, Macau;

April 12 — Taiwan;

May 15 — Korea, The Philippines;

May 16 — Malaysia, Singapore;

May 17 — Vietnam;

May TBA — Thailand, Indonesia;

May 30 — Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, Italy, Switzerland (Italian-speaking), Netherlands, Brazil, Argentina, Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, Ecuador;

May 31 — United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, Finland, Poland, Sweden, Spain;

June 7 — Turkey, Bangladesh;

June 12 — France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland (French-speaking);

June 15 — Mainland China;

June 25 — Austria, Germany;

June 27 — Switzerland (German-speaking).

For the time being, the Haikyuu!! movie is not available on any streaming platform, so you’ll have to make a trip to a theater near you to watch it. Once the theater run is finished, though, we will all be able to enjoy it from the comfort of our homes.

