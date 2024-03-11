What is the ‘Haikyuu’ final movie release date on Netflix?

Anime has many shows in the shōnen genre, but Haikyuu!! is one of the most heartfelt. Unlike other shows featured in the popular action-driven genre, the series leans into the relatable topic of high school volleyball.

Recommended Videos

The wholesome series follows Shoyo Hinata, a spirited lover of the sport intent on living up to the reputation of his school’s success. Shoyo’s plans are thwarted when he joins the volleyball club, only to find that no one else is part of the team. He uses his enthusiasm to rally support and get others to join so his dream can be realized.

Also part of the team is Tobio Kageyama, a former rival whom Shoyo has to learn to collaborate with. Eventually, they become known as a significant duo because of a technique they develop together. Haikyuu!! is a beloved component of the anime sports genre, and it was a devastating blow when fans learned that it would end.

After premiering in 2014, the series continued for 4 seasons before dropping the news that the show would conclude with a feature film. This practice is common in anime. Many shows get interspersed with periodic movies that cover significant arcs from the manga. The final film, Haikyuu: The Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump premiered in Japan in Feb. 2024, but many American audiences are dying to know when they can see it for themselves.

When does Haikyuu!! release on Netflix?

Screengrab via YouTube

While the first 4 seasons of Haikyuu!! are available for Western audiences to watch, the same cannot be said for the feature film. Japanese audiences were able to enjoy the movie in theaters, but it may be some time before the film makes it to the West. This wait isn’t unheard of in the grand scheme of things. It typically takes around 3 months at minimum for content to be dubbed and subbed for your streaming platform of choice. For a feature film with heavy anticipation surrounding it, it could be even longer.

But even while there is no film on Netflix to satiate audiences, you can always revisit the series that started the volleyball craze. The first four seasons of Haikyuu!! are available to stream on Crunchyroll. You can also gear up for the final film by reading the manga chapters covering the final arc. Written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate, the stories are collected in 45 volumes, meaning fans can get their fill of the sports drama before its conclusion airs on streaming platforms.