Where and how to stream all the ‘Dragon Ball’ shows online

Dragon Ball‘s enduring popularity is no secret, so the anime series and several movies have homes on U.S. streaming services. If you’re planning an almighty binge or want to revisit something particular like Z or GT, look no further. Just keep in mind you’ll need a subscription (or free trial) to watch.

Dragon Ball (1986)

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

All episodes of the original Dragon Ball anime are streaming on Crunchyroll, thanks to the merger between the streamer and its similar competitor, Funimation. Go back to the very beginning of this 80s classic to see key characters emerge over its 153 episodes and Goku become one of the best anime characters of all time. This show is also the place to start if you’re new to this world and want to experience its origins.

Dragon Ball Z (1989)

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Continuing in chronological order, Dragon Ball Z is up next. Despite the earned legacy of the original anime series, Z is often cited as people’s Dragon Ball awakening, so to speak, thanks to its slightly later release and 291 episodes. It ended in 1996, so there was lots of time to fall in love with the characters and dive deep into story arcs. It has a bit of a sci-fi touch and plenty of action that delighted us as kids.

Dragon Ball Z Kai (2009)

Where to watch: Hulu

This condensed and remastered version of Dragon Ball Z ran for seven seasons and covered the major story arcs from Dragon Ball Z in a more digestible fashion for those of us with less time to spare. It’s 97 episodes instead of over 200, and streams on Hulu instead of Crunchyroll. It would have been nice to have the franchise all in one place, alas…

One thing to keep in mind is that we’ve noticed the Hulu episodes switch between censored and uncensored versions of Kai, so you might want to look elsewhere if that bothers you.

Dragon Ball GT (1996)

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

We’re heading back to Crunchyroll for GT, the highly debated and divisive series following a de-aged Goku. People can argue all day over whether it’s canon or not, but it has its fans.

It’s by far and away the least popular Dragon Ball series, but it does have some cool cards to play, mainly with its Super Saiyan 4 form. While it wasn’t well received when it first came out, it did manage to collect a cult following, as franchise outliers so often do.

Dragon Ball Super (2015)

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Modern-day Dragon Ball, baby! Super started in 2015 and is still running, meaning you can hop on the train right now. The story begins at the end of Z, so you can basically ignore GT if you want to.

Dragon Ball Super is expansive, to say the least; it introduced parallel worlds, updated the animation style and character designs, and reeled in a new generation of fans. If you’d like to get hooked, head to Crunchyroll.

Dragon Ball DAIMA (2024)

Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix

The newest Dragon Ball iteration, DAIMA, made waves by making the aforementioned Super Saiyan 4 form from GT canon again. It follows Goku and the gang after they’re transformed into mini-versions of themselves. A conspiracy is afoot, and they endeavor to solve it.

DAIMA was revealed at New York Comic Con in 2023 and eventually aired in Oct. 2024, making it brand new. It’s also the most streamable anime since it’s on three different streaming platforms.

