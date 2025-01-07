‘Takanobu Mizuno’s direction will be legendary!’: Why everyone should be hyped for the upcoming ‘Ghost of Tsushima: Legends’ anime

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will officially be getting an anime adaptation, and guys, this is how you start the year with a bang! Of course, this news may not be as groundbreaking as, say, the long-awaited announcement of the release of GTA 6. But still, fans of Ghost of Tsushima, and otakus everywhere, are over the moon at the anime adaptation of the beloved game.

Despite the game’s popularity, there are surely still a number of people who have never played it, or heard of it. Certainly, it would be hard for such people to be psyched about an anime adaptation. However, we strongly believe that everyone, especially anyone with an anime bone in their body, should be hyped. Here’s why.

All hail the return of Takanobu Mizuno!

Ghost of Tsushima’ anime? Takanobu Mizuno’s direction will be legendary! — Atticus Finch (@finchofjustice) January 7, 2025

In 2021, Disney Plus released the first season of the animated anthology series, Star Wars: Visions. The very first episode, “The Duel,” was directed by the super talented Takanobu Mizuno. Since then, the director’s name has been on the lips of a lot more fans.

With a limited catalogue to his name, there’s not much of Mizuno’s work for viewers to check out right now. However, the quality of his direction is undeniable, and that’s what’s got his fans excited. One of them wrote on X, “Ghost of Tsushima anime? Takanobu Mizuno’s direction will be legendary!” Get familiar with his work, and you’ll see why you should be excited that he’s behind the Ghost of Tsushima: Legends adaptation.

An action-adventure with a sick plot

Set in 1274 during the Mongol invasion of Japan, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends follows protagonist Jin Sakai. Jin is a skilled samurai who fights to reclaim his home, Tsushima Island, and comes to be known as “The Ghost” as the story progresses. This epic action-adventure story is set in a massive open world, filled with lush landscapes, ancient shrines, and war-torn villages.

There’s a lot to love about Ghost of Tsushima. Since its release on PlayStation in 2020, the game has amassed a large number of fans, simply because it’s just that good. From its story, to the characters and smooth gameplay, it’s no surprise that it has become wildly popular. With such great source material, expectations are high, and we have a good feeling that they will be met.

We’re in good hands

The Ghost of Tsushima: Legends anime is a huge collaborative project by multiple companies. It is set to be co-produced by Crunchyroll and Aniplex, with music for the soundtrack provided by Sony Music. Aniplex has produced anime like Demon Slayer, Solo Leveling, and Sword Art Online, among many iconic staples. Aniplex as well doesn’t play, especially with big projects like this.

But undoubtedly, one of Ghost of Tsushima’s biggest selling points, besides the story and gameplay, is its visuals. If the anime’s visuals manage to be as breath-taking as the game’s, then viewers are in for a treat! Ghost of Tsushima anime will be released exclusively on Crunchyroll sometime in 2027. Evidently, there’s still a lot of waiting to do. However, the upcoming anime promises to be quite the hit among fans of the game and otakus, and it will be worth the wait.

