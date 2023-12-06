Where is ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ set, and will it feature any returning characters?

After 10 years of getting to know the city of Los Santos, Rockstar has decided it’s finally time to give us what we’ve been waiting for: Grand Theft Auto VI.

Rockstar officially gave fans their first look at the game on December 4, with the first trailer for the game. The trailer gave us a look at the new lead characters, a “new” environment, and showed that TikTok is taking over the world of GTA. As of right now, the game is set to release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025.

We say “new” environment because based on the first trailer, we’re going back to GTA‘s version of Miami, Vice City. First featured in the original Grand Theft Auto, we get a closer look at the town in the fourth GTA entry, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. The seaside beach town was the backdrop for Tommy Vercetti’s story, which fans got to re-experience through Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition back in 2021. Take-Two Interactive has revealed however that GTA 6 will feature multiple counties in the fictional state of Leonida, including Vice-Dade County, where Vice City is located.

Screengrab via Rockstar Games

Fans of the original game may remember that, similar to Miami and Miami Beach, Vice City is broken up into two major sections of the city: Vice City Mainland and Vice City Beach. Just like Miami in the 80s, Vice City in the 80s is also a major drug-shipping point, and has a hefty presence of crime families in the city. While we don’t know exactly when GTA 6 is going to be set, based on the focus on live streaming and social media in the trailer, it’s safe to assume the new game will be set in the modern day.

So with that in mind, will anyone from Grand Theft Auto: Vice City make a reappearance in GTA 6? It’s unclear right now. The trailer for GTA 6 introduces a new lead, Lucia, who seems to be incarcerated at some point during the game’s story. We also see her interacting with an unnamed male accomplice, as the trailer shows the pair committing robberies at some point during the story. At this time however, there’s no further context to the motivation behind Lucia and her partner’s crimes, and whether or not those are tied to the crime families previously featured in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

Screengrab via Rockstar Games

More minor characters such as Ken Rosenberg (William Fichtner), Juan Cortez (Robert Davi), Mercedes Cortes (Fairuza Balk), and Umberto Robina (Danny Trejo) may make cameo appearances. Sadly, those wanting to play as Tommy again may not get their wish though. Ray Liotta, the voice actor for Tommy, passed away in 2022, and it’s unclear if he was even recruited to reprise his role in GTA 6, let alone record any dialogue before his passing. No either returning characters from other GTA games have yet to be revealed either. We’ll keep this page updated as more information about GTA 6 is released.