Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Remaster Reportedly Coming Next Year

While Grand Theft Auto 6‘s perpetuated mythical status continues to hold strong, it would seem as though Rockstar has intentions to placate fans of the series hungering for more news about the sequel with something arguably just as enticing. As reported by Kotaku earlier this month, the developer reportedly has plans to release remasters of three games in the franchise (GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas) later this year.

These are said to be in the care of Rockstar Dundee (formerly Ruffian Games of Crackdown 2 fame), though little else is currently known besides. Due to all being specifically referred to as remasters, however, it’s to be expected that each will deliver limited improvements over their original counterparts, with the main selling point likely to encompass widescreen (yes, they’re that old) and potentially 4K support, with myriad other technical touch-ups.

That’s all speculation, of course, and judging by new information provided by prolific industry insider Tom Henderson, the collection may not even make it to retail in time for this year’s holiday season.

Sometime in 2022. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 18, 2021

Henderson stops short of providing any source or reasoning for the claim, so we’d recommend taking his, as well as the entire rumor, with a generous pinch of salt. It is worth noting, however, that Kotaku’s original report makes specific mention of development for the remasters being hampered by COVID-19, so there’s every chance that this revised timeline is simply a result of that.

With any luck, we’ll be on the receiving end of something more concrete in the near future, but until then, be sure to let us know which Grand Theft Auto title you’re most looking forward to revisiting in the usual place below!