How did Ray Liotta die?

It’s been almost a year since Hollywood actor Ray Liotta died on May 26, 2022. Having established his name in the industry through countless well-known roles, many still remember him for his breakthrough role as gangster Henry Hills in the 1990 movie Goodfellas alongside Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci.

Amongst his many achievements, the acclaimed actor has snatched a Golden Globe nomination for the 1986 film Something Wild and a Primetime Emmy Award for the 2005 TV series ER where Liotta made a guest appearance. The actor’s death subsequently brought a lot about his personal life to the public notice.

He is survived by his 23-year-old daughter from ex-wife Michelle Grace who’s known for starring in various movies such as Hubie Halloween and Shades of Blue, as well as his fiancé Jacy Nittolo. Not unlike many well-known late actors, Liotta’s death also sparked curiosity about the actual cause of death. So, here’s everything we need to know about him and his unfortunate passing.

How did he die?

As per Deadline, the 67-year-old actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic while he was filming John Barr’s Dangerous Waters. The news came as a shock for many people simply because the actor wasn’t suffering from any ailment or serious physical condition at the time of his death.

However, the report from TMZ clarified that there was nothing suspicious about the actor’s death. “We’re also told there was nothing suspicious about the death, and no foul play is suspected,” was said as Liotta’s lack of physical ailment started creating suspicions.

Liotta’s fiancé Jacy Nittolo was there with him during his death. Liotto’s unexpected death was undoubtedly shocking for his family and friends, with many of them taking to social media to express their grief.

On June 9, 2022, Liotta’s daughter Karsen posted a picture of her as a baby and her late father on Instagram and as a tribute wrote, “Those who knew him, loved him. You are the best Dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything ❤️.”

His Goodfellas co-star Robert De Niro also expressed his condolences in public: “I was very saddened to learn of Ray’s passing. He is way too way young to have left us. May he Rest in Peace,” he told the New York Post. In addition, famed director Martin Scorsese stated how ‘proud’ he was to have worked with Liotta.

Giving his statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the Shutter Island director said, “I’m absolutely shocked and devastated by the sudden, unexpected death of Ray Liotta. He was so uniquely gifted, so adventurous, so courageous as an actor.”

Actor and Filmmaker Elizabeth Banks also spoke on the actor’s role in Cocaine Bear which was the last movie that he worked on. Speaking to Variety, she said, “He came to Ireland with the best attitude. He had a great time. He came for ADR and saw the film, and was like, “Oh, my God, the bear looks so good!”

The movie will be released on Feb. 24, 2023, which is also when the Goodfellas star will be honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which would be reflective of his legacy and success.