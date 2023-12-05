Will ‘GTA 6’ be available on PC?

In case you thought GTA 6 was some kind of gaming myth, Rockstar decided to prove everyone wrong with the first glimpse at the upcoming game.

Grand Theft Auto is a prolific series in the gaming community, with multiple entries spanning generation after generation of console. The release of GTA 5 still holds the record of 2nd-best-selling game of all time, with over $8 billion generated in revenue from the game over the past 10 years. But considering that game was first released during the PS3/Xbox 360 generation, it’s no surprise people are ready to move onto GTA 6.

On December 4, 2023, Rockstar dropped a teaser trailer for GTA 6, which already has fans comparing the new game to Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Featuring a new set of lead characters, the game is set for release in 2025 at some point. However, fans got an early look at the game through a leak back in September 2022, showing unfinished test footage of the upcoming release.

As of right now, details about the game are minimal. But if you’re someone whose enjoyed modding your PC copy of GTA 5 to death, you’re not going to like this news. Rockstar has confirmed that the game will be rolling out on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025. Note the lack of a PC port in the announcement.

This isn’t completely surprising, considering GTA 5 took a year and a half to launch of PC after launching on Playstation and Xbox. If the timing would be the same, PC gamers could enjoy GTA 6 on their setups sometime late 2026 or early 2027. However, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition did get a same-day release across PC, Playstation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, so we may get information later on indicating the same thing. We’ll keep you updated as more information regarding the game releases.