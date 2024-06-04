Is there confirmation of a ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ movie release date?

Before fans rallied around Assassins Creed: Shadow, another samurai game that took the world by storm. Ghost of Tsushima.

Released in 2020, the Sony game features Jin Sakai, a samurai who endeavors to protect the titular island during the first Mongol attack on the area. Ghost of Tsushima depicts a moral quandary as its lead character tries to survive. Either follow the code of his samurai brethren or use more duplicitous means to save the island’s inhabitants. Similar to Assassin’s Creed, players can implement head-on attacks or stealth combat in their gameplay. The game is known for its authenticity, particularly because of its collaboration with Japan Studio.

The popularity of realistic series such as FX’s Shōgun has brought more interest to the period of Japan and in turn, given rise to projects such as this. Now, those who aren’t necessarily gamers will have access to Ghost of Tsushima in the form of a feature film.

Currently, details regarding the release of Ghost of Tsushima are sparse. Production of the film was announced back in 2021, but there have been no significant updates since then. The only intriguing news is that the film may be helmed by John Wick director, Chad Stahelski. The filmmaker got his start in stunts, which gave him a unique perspective in making action movies. He partnered with his former The Matrix star, Keanu Reeves, in these films which have yielded massive success.

Stahelski’s involvement in the film has also contributed to rumors that Hiroyuki Sanada will be involved in some capacity. Sanada appeared all too briefly in John Wick 4 as the proprietor of The Continental Osaka. The actor may also be a likely choice because he was a creative force behind Shōgun. He served as a producer on the samurai series and portrayed cunning daimyo and eventual Shōgun himself, Yoshi Toranaga. While it may lean into typecasting, seeing Sanada in any film is always a treat. Unfortunately, these are only rumors, but We Got This Covered will continue to follow any upcoming details regarding the release of Ghost of Tsushima.

