Tanjiro and the Hashira go to war in new trailer for ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’

Demon Slayer finished its fourth season earlier this year, and now fans finally have an idea of when the franchise will return to finish the story… and it’s coming sooner than you might think.

The Demon Slayer anime is set to be concluded with a trilogy of films released exclusively in theaters called Infinity Castle. As the name suggests, the films will adapt the Infinity Castle Arc from the manga, and the last movie is likely to bring the final Sunrise Countdown Arc to screens. That’s music to my ears.

A new trailer was released on Dec. 8, 2024 for the first movie in the trilogy, and it showcases our beloved heroes heading into battle against Muzan, but that wasn’t all it included. The clip also unveiled a release timeframe for the movie… even more music to my ears!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part One will be released in theaters around Japan in 2025. Right now, an exact date has not been shared, nor has the release timeframe for international fans been confirmed, so don’t expect to see it in the United States until later in the new year. The good news is that Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures have already announced their acquisition of the trilogy for international release, so it is definitely coming to you at some point, no matter where you live.

The new trailer was released both in subbed and dubbed, with more than two minutes of visuals from the movie. Some snippets show Muzan revealing his goals as Tanjiro and the Hashira get ready to strike him down. We also see all of the breathing arts activated as the group of Demon Slayers approach him, but they’re all transported into a puzzling cityscape, the Infinity Castle.

Before the footage was made available online, it was initially revealed at a CCXP panel in Brazil. What was shown at the convention was the same thing that fans can now see now online.

As you would expect, this first trailer sets the stage for the manga’s iconic final battle, but it doesn’t do a lot else to provide insight into the movie or where exactly it will finish up for part two. Given this story is set to be released in three parts, it’s more than likely that this 2025 release will conclude on a cliffhanger… so start preparing yourselves for that inevitable end-of-movie tease now.

It’s going to be a bittersweet time for Demon Slayer diehards in the coming years. While the anime is ending, it also means you’re going to be getting some of the highest quality animation and best story that the franchise has to offer, as a kind of last hoorah in honor of fans. Of course, if you just can’t wait to find out what happens you can always read the manga, which is available in its entirety in English right now. We always consult the literature when pouring over our favorite adaptations!

Season four of Demon Slayer concluded in June with just eight episodes, the smallest count of any season of the show to date. If you haven’t yet caught up, or simply want a refresher on what went down, then you can stream all four seasons of the show on Crunchyroll both dubbed and subbed right now.

