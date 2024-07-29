All ‘Demon Slayer’ Hashira fates at the end of the series

As Demon Slayer draws to a close, the fates of its formidable Hashira will continue to become a central focus. One of the most beloved anime and manga series of this generation, Kimetsu no Yaiba has consistently ranked high in ratings, thanks to its stunning animation, compelling story, and unforgettable characters.

The Hashira, or Pillars, stand out as the elite warriors of the Demon Slayer Corps, each specializing in a unique breathing technique. While it would be a dream come true if all the Hashira survive by the end of Demon Slayer, the manga’s conclusion has already shown that this was not the case. So if you’re a sole anime watcher who’s caught the curiosity bug, here’s a detailed look at what happens to each Hashira by the end of Demon Slayer.

Giyu Tomioka – Water Hashira

Giyu Tomioka, the stoic and reserved Water Hashira, survives the final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji. Despite facing numerous injuries and the loss of many comrades, Giyu continues to uphold his duty. He emerges from the war, scarred but alive, living on to honor the memories of his fallen friends and to protect humanity.

Kyojuro Rengoku – Flame Hashira

Kyojuro Rengoku experiences a heroic, yet tragic death early on in Demon Slayer, during the Mugen Train arc. He battles the Upper Rank Three demon, Akaza, with unmatched courage and skill. Although Kyojuro succumbs to his wounds, his fiery spirit and legacy inspire the younger generation of Demon Slayers, particularly Tanjiro Kamado.

Shinobu Kocho – Insect Hashira

Shinobu Kocho, known for her grace and venomous techniques, faces the Upper Rank Two demon Doma who had killed her sister Kanae. Sadly, she sacrifices herself in the battle to defeat him. She injects a lethal amount of wisteria poison into her body, hoping to weaken Doma. Although she dies, her sacrifice is not in vain, as her efforts ultimately contribute to Doma’s defeat by Kanao Tsuyuri and Inosuke Hashibira.

Tengen Uzui – Sound Hashira

Tengen Uzui retires from active duty after the intense battle against the Upper Rank Six demon siblings, Gyutaro and Daki, during the Entertainment District arc. The battle leaves him severely injured, and Tengen loses an arm and an eye. Recognizing his own limitations, Tengen steps down and retires from the Demon Slayer Corps. He, however, continues to support the Demon Slayer Corps in a less active role, focusing on his family and healing.

Muichiro Tokito – Mist Hashira

Muichiro Tokito, the prodigious Mist Hashira, faces an untimely demise during the battle with Kokushibo, the Upper Rank One demon. Despite his young age, Muichiro fights valiantly and significantly wounds Kokushibo with his red katana before dying. His death is particularly gruesome to witness, as he dies painfully at the hands of his ancestor. Muichiro’s determination and strength leave a lasting impact on his fellow Demon Slayers.

Mitsuri Kanroji – Love Hashira

Mitsuri Kanroji, known for her overwhelming strength and cheerful demeanor, meets her end during the final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji. Fighting alongside her comrades, she gives her all to protect humanity. Mitsuri dies from her injuries in the fight against Muzan, making for one of the saddest deaths in Demon Slayer.

Obanai Iguro – Serpent Hashira

Obanai Iguro fights bravely in the final confrontation with Muzan Kibutsuji. Despite his severe injuries, he continues to battle alongside his comrades, particularly Mitsuri Kanroji, with whom he shares a deep bond. Obanai ultimately succumbs to his wounds but dies with Mitsuri in his arms, both expressing their unspoken love for each other. Unable to separate their bodies, the two are eventually buried together.

Sanemi Shinazugawa – Wind Hashira

In Demon Slayer, Sanemi Shinazugawa survives the final battle, despite suffering grievous injuries. His relentless spirit and sheer willpower see him through the end of the war against demons. Sanemi lives on, carrying the painful memories of his fallen comrades, his traumatic past, and the death of his brother Genya, vowing to protect the peace they fought for.

Gyomei Himejima – Stone Hashira

Gyomei Himejima, the towering and kind-hearted Stone Hashira, fights valiantly in the final battle against Muzan and the Upper Ranks. He wins his fight against Kokushibo, but despite his immense strength and unwavering resolve, Gyomei is badly injured while battling Muzan. After Muzan is defeated, he succumbs to his injuries and meets his end.

