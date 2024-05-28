Image via Crunchyroll
Category:
Anime

When do ‘Demon Slayer’ episodes come out?

The Hashira Training Arc is off to a good start, but we’re still aching for a proper demon battle.
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
|
Published: May 28, 2024 08:45 am

Packed with all the shōnen anime action we’ve come to love, Demon Slayer’s latest arc promises an abundance of thrills. We’re now three episodes in, and it looks like the season is finally about to amp things up. Our lovable protagonist Tanjiro is back, and stronger than ever, but we’re still clamoring for a fully fledged demon battle. Perhaps there’s one on the horizon? 

Recommended Videos

Demon Slayer’s release schedule so far

The highly anticipated Demon Slayer season 4 premiere kicked off with a one-hour episode, which was released as a movie on May 12. A week later, the second episode followed. The third episode dropped on Sunday, May 26, and definitely left a ton of fans in good spirits.  Now, we’re all eagerly awaiting the fourth episode. 

What is going on in Demon Slayer season 4?

The current arc, dubbed the Hashira Training Arc, has been pretty intense. Most shōnen anime dedicate a series of episodes to the characters’ leveling up. Demon Slayer is no different, and fans have long since been anticipating Hashira Training. For many fans of the manga, this is the best arc in the entire anime. With only three episodes in, here’s a brief highlight of the current season:

Tanjiro, who is healing after his brutal battle in the Swordsmith Village, may have taken down two Upper Rank demons, but that didn’t turn out so easy to do. On the flip side, there’s the new leader of the Demon Slayer Corps, Amane, who is only worried about two major problems: the odd-looking markings appearing on demon slayers, and the safety of Nezuko. Muzan, the demon king, is obsessed about Nezuko’s ability to withstand sunlight, and Amane fears for her.

Meanwhile, Kanao, driven by a burning desire to avenge her sister’s death, fiercely hones her skills as she prepares for the battle ahead adding more training scenarios and intrigue as she is training under the Insect Hashira, Shinobu. Tanjiro is now back, and fully recovered, with “the face of a man.” However, episode 3 feels like a mere setup, and it looks like the action is finally about to take off. 

When will episode 4 be released?

As always, Demon Slayer is available to stream on Crunchyroll, while other viewers can also catch the anime on Netflix.  While information about the subsequent episodes after the fourth are under wraps, fans can definitely look forward to more intense training sessions in episode 4, which will be released on Sunday, June 2. The manga chapters 128 through 136 will be covered, so there’s still a chunk of source material to get into.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘My Hero Academia’ season 7 episode 5 release date, confirmed
Ochaco Uraraka and Izuku Midoriya in season 7, episode 5 of My Hero Academia.
Category: Anime
Anime
‘My Hero Academia’ season 7 episode 5 release date, confirmed
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra May 28, 2024
Read Article From Demon Gods to magic newbies, the ‘Mushoku Tensei’ power ranking, explained
Mushoku Tensei split image featuring Rudy and Orsted on the right half
Category: Anime
Anime
From Demon Gods to magic newbies, the ‘Mushoku Tensei’ power ranking, explained
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘One Piece’ episode 1106 release date confirmed
Robin with her hair tied looking serious in One Piece, Wano
Category: Anime
Anime
‘One Piece’ episode 1106 release date confirmed
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 28, 2024
Read Article Will there be ‘Zom 100’ season 2?
Zom 100- Bucket List of the Dead
Category: Anime
Anime
Will there be ‘Zom 100’ season 2?
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 25, 2024
Read Article Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 release date and spoilers: Is Gojo back?
Jujutsu Kaisen manga Chapter 260- Gojo's Ghost
Category: Manga
Manga
Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 release date and spoilers: Is Gojo back?
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari May 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘My Hero Academia’ season 7 episode 5 release date, confirmed
Ochaco Uraraka and Izuku Midoriya in season 7, episode 5 of My Hero Academia.
Category: Anime
Anime
‘My Hero Academia’ season 7 episode 5 release date, confirmed
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra May 28, 2024
Read Article From Demon Gods to magic newbies, the ‘Mushoku Tensei’ power ranking, explained
Mushoku Tensei split image featuring Rudy and Orsted on the right half
Category: Anime
Anime
From Demon Gods to magic newbies, the ‘Mushoku Tensei’ power ranking, explained
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘One Piece’ episode 1106 release date confirmed
Robin with her hair tied looking serious in One Piece, Wano
Category: Anime
Anime
‘One Piece’ episode 1106 release date confirmed
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 28, 2024
Read Article Will there be ‘Zom 100’ season 2?
Zom 100- Bucket List of the Dead
Category: Anime
Anime
Will there be ‘Zom 100’ season 2?
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 25, 2024
Read Article Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 release date and spoilers: Is Gojo back?
Jujutsu Kaisen manga Chapter 260- Gojo's Ghost
Category: Manga
Manga
Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 release date and spoilers: Is Gojo back?
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari May 24, 2024
Author
Demi Phillips
When he’s not out exploring the underground music scene, Demilade Phillips covers entertainment news and other exciting topics for We Got This Covered. He scored his Bachelor’s in International Relations and has been writing for almost a decade on the things he’s most passionate about: music, black excellence, anime, and pop culture.