When do ‘Demon Slayer’ episodes come out?

Packed with all the shōnen anime action we’ve come to love, Demon Slayer’s latest arc promises an abundance of thrills. We’re now three episodes in, and it looks like the season is finally about to amp things up. Our lovable protagonist Tanjiro is back, and stronger than ever, but we’re still clamoring for a fully fledged demon battle. Perhaps there’s one on the horizon?

Demon Slayer’s release schedule so far

The highly anticipated Demon Slayer season 4 premiere kicked off with a one-hour episode, which was released as a movie on May 12. A week later, the second episode followed. The third episode dropped on Sunday, May 26, and definitely left a ton of fans in good spirits. Now, we’re all eagerly awaiting the fourth episode.

What is going on in Demon Slayer season 4?

The current arc, dubbed the Hashira Training Arc, has been pretty intense. Most shōnen anime dedicate a series of episodes to the characters’ leveling up. Demon Slayer is no different, and fans have long since been anticipating Hashira Training. For many fans of the manga, this is the best arc in the entire anime. With only three episodes in, here’s a brief highlight of the current season:

Tanjiro, who is healing after his brutal battle in the Swordsmith Village, may have taken down two Upper Rank demons, but that didn’t turn out so easy to do. On the flip side, there’s the new leader of the Demon Slayer Corps, Amane, who is only worried about two major problems: the odd-looking markings appearing on demon slayers, and the safety of Nezuko. Muzan, the demon king, is obsessed about Nezuko’s ability to withstand sunlight, and Amane fears for her.

Meanwhile, Kanao, driven by a burning desire to avenge her sister’s death, fiercely hones her skills as she prepares for the battle ahead adding more training scenarios and intrigue as she is training under the Insect Hashira, Shinobu. Tanjiro is now back, and fully recovered, with “the face of a man.” However, episode 3 feels like a mere setup, and it looks like the action is finally about to take off.

When will episode 4 be released?

As always, Demon Slayer is available to stream on Crunchyroll, while other viewers can also catch the anime on Netflix. While information about the subsequent episodes after the fourth are under wraps, fans can definitely look forward to more intense training sessions in episode 4, which will be released on Sunday, June 2. The manga chapters 128 through 136 will be covered, so there’s still a chunk of source material to get into.

