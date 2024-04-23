Image via Crunchyroll
Is there a ‘Demon Slayer’ season 5 release date on Netflix?

The streamer’s lineup has left some fans a bit confused.
Demi Phillips
Published: Apr 23, 2024

Netflix has become a go-to destination for anime enthusiasts, offering a vast library of titles from various genres. With its global reach and accessibility, the streaming giant has played a pivotal role in introducing anime to a wider audience. Fortunately, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been added to the platform’s anime library, which made fans quite happy. However, the platform has caused quite some confusion for fans of the series. 

Although Demon Slayer officially has three seasons released and is waiting on the release of its fourth, Netflix’s platform shows something different. Demon Slayer on Netflix is depicted as having four seasons, but this portrayal is quite misleading for everyday fans. In reality, Netflix divides the series into arcs, of which there have been four thus far. Season 2 encompasses two significant arcs from the manga which are the Mugen Train Arc and the Entertainment District Arc. 

Demon Slayer on Netflix

The third season of Demon Slayer was released in 2023. Now, the beloved hit anime is set to release a compilation movie ahead of its fourth season. But fans are ultimately curious about Netflix’s plans for the anime. This is especially true because of the differences in how the streaming platform lists the seasons, as opposed to other anime streamers. The big question, therefore, is ultimately where the release of season 5 on Netflix comes into play. 

This division on Netflix results in the series being split into four parts on the platform, rather than the three parts that align with its actual seasons. While some fans have noticed this disparity and have come to understand that the upcoming season is season 4, not 5, others are still waiting on season 5 of Demon Slayer, which is not slated to be released anytime soon.

Season 5’s release date on Netflix

While Demon Slayer season 4 (season 5 on Netflix) is slated to be released on May 12, 2024, on Crunchyroll, Netflix is yet to announce any official dates for the new season. The new season will follow the Hashira Training arc and some parts of the Infinity Castle arc. This season’s first episode will be an hour long, which makes fans even more eager to get started on the new season. 

Demi Phillips
When he’s not out exploring the underground music scene, Demilade Phillips covers entertainment news and other exciting topics for We Got This Covered. He scored his Bachelor’s in International Relations and has been writing for almost a decade on the things he’s most passionate about: music, black excellence, anime, and pop culture.