Is the ‘Demon Slayer’ anime finished?

Demon Slayer became one of our favorite anime shortly after its first episode premiered. But with a new movie out and a new season coming soon, is this the last we’ll see of Tanjiro and friends?

Before it was adapted into an anime, Demon Slayer began as a manga that started 2016. Fans enjoyed the story, the characters, and the Taisho-era setting and it soon became a popular series in Shonen Jump. Like most popular manga, Demon Slayer was then adapted into an anime. The anime quickly became immensely popular — we’re talking record-high movie and merch sales — and was praised by both fans and other manga authors.

Since then, the franchise has become one of the highest-selling anime and manga series to date and has spanned several movies, including the recent Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training. Now that we’re caught up on where Demon Slayer has been, let’s talk about where Demon Slayer is going.

Is the Demon Slayer anime over?

via Ufotable

No, the Demon Slayer anime isn’t finished yet. Fans are right to believe the show’s final season will be here sooner than later though; the manga wrapped up in May 2020 and there’s not much left to animate. Demon Slayer has kept the adaptation pretty similar to the manga thus far so unless Ufotable decides to animate copious amounts of filler soon, it’s safe to assume we’re nearing the end of the anime.

The upcoming season of Demon Slayer, the Hashira Training arc, happens shortly before the end of the manga. While there’s been no official announcement, there are likely only one or two more seasons left of Demon Slayer before the anime is over for good.