Which ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ character am I based on my Zodiac Sign?

Amidst the expansive landscape of anime, Jujutsu Kaisen‘s characters stand out as perfect examples of dynamic characterization. But have you ever wondered which one of them matches you the most?

Since its inception four years back, the dark fantasy series has seen a meteoric rise in popularity, with each new season igniting even greater enthusiasm among fans. Dethroning the venerable anime Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen broke the Guinness World Record for the “Most in-demand animated TV show” in 2024. Its achievements have become a resounding testament to the brilliance of its storyline, visuals, and most importantly—characters.

It wouldn’t be far-fetched to say that Jujutsu Kaisen managed to bag the front seat among other dark fantasy and adventure anime because of its captivating, resonating, and unique characters with compelling arcs. The sorcerers of Jujutsu High, particularly the central trio, offer a refreshing portrayal of high school protagonists, and we don’t need to speak about the popularity of the master sorcerer Gojo Satoru.

The villains of Jujutsu Kaisen have also come to gain a huge fanbase, whether we talk about the short-lived assassin Toji Fushiguro or the King of Curses, Sukuna. Celebrating the brilliance of these characters and the love they have gained from fans, we’ve matched each main character with a zodiac sign based on their personalities, offering insight into which JJK character might resonate most with you.

Aries: Yuji Itadori

Yuji might not be the strongest character, but his bravery and determination make him a beloved protagonist. The high schooler swallowed Sukuna’s finger in the first episode to save his friends, showcasing an impulsive nature like a true Aries. His relentless pursuit of strength and refusal to give up in the face of overwhelming odds also strike as quintessential traits of an Aries.

Taurus: Maki Zenin

Tauruses are known for being actual embodiments of its sign—the bull. They’re resilient, tough, and disciplined. Does a certain non-sorcerer from one of the Big Three Sorcerer Families strike your mind? Maki Zenin fits the Taurus bill perfectly. She has remained steadfast in her pursuit of becoming a jujutsu sorcerer despite all discrimination due to her lack of innate cursed energy. She’s truly an inspiring character.

Gemini: Satoru Gojo

We all know when we see a Gemini only because we can’t resist their charm. And none of us needs a testament to Gojo’s charm. The blindfolded sorcerer has won the hearts of every anime fan whether they have watched the series or not (thanks to millions of memes and fan edits). If there’s anyone worthy to be called a Gemini, it’s the star of the show—Gojo Satoru. Only a Gemini could have such a mischievous aura, quick wit, enigmatic personality, and formidable strength, all at once.

Cancer: Panda

How do you spot a Cancer? You’ll always find them lurking near their loved ones. Panda is loyal and fiercely protective of his fellow jujutsu sorcerers like every other cancer (think Anna from Frozen). Cancers are also associated with wisdom, and Panda has at least given me some of my favorite quotes in the series. Remember “I Know You Had Your Hardships, Mechamaru, But Having More Hardships Doesn’t Make You Right”? Hits me right in my heart still.

Leo: Nobara Kugisaki

When you hear Leo, you think of someone confident, bold, and fearless—exactly the traits a main character needs. So, the female among the lead trio, Nobara Kugisaki is your JJK counterpart if you’re a Leo. Nobara’s English voice actress Anne Yatco rightfully described her as “confident, sassy, and snarky.” From her introduction in episode 2, she has stroked as an outspoken, assertive, and unapologetic character.

Virgo: Megumi Fushiguro

If you don’t have a Virgo friend, you’re missing out big time because these people are the most reliable, sensible, and idealistic among all signs. Thankfully, the JJK trio isn’t missing out with Megumi Fushiguro on their team. Virgos are called perfectionists for a reason, and we know how Megumi hates unfinished business. He is a steadfast ally and a formidable opponent, always holding himself to high moral standards and ready to jump into danger to protect others.

Libra: Kento Nanami

Nanami always holds himself and others accountable for their actions, whether it’s his friends or foes. His battles throughout the series also expose his pragmatism and rational ability—the traits archetypical to Libras. Libras are also known to have a strong sense of justice. This can be seen in Nanami’s transformation from a salaryman to a sorcerer, which shows his unwavering commitment to freeing the world of curses and protecting humanity.

Scorpio: Suguru Geto

If anyone seconds Geminis in charisma, it’s Scorpios. Gojo’s past best friend and later, a villain, Suguru Geto exemplifies the complexities associated with Scorpios perfectly. Though he might look like a morally grey character, we cannot deny his cunning and manipulative nature (which makes him a great villain, btw). Geto is also ambitious, driven by a desire to reshape the jujutsu world according to his vision. Geto fits the Scorpio traits like a glove.

Sagittarius: Mahito

A Sagittarius can either be the hero or a villain, there’s no in-between. In the case of Jujutsu Kaisen, Mahito has all the dark traits of a Sagittarius—chaotic, adventurous, and self-righteous and he thus becomes an important villain. Though he understands human emotions, he uses his intelligence to manipulate them. He can also be quite philosophical, but we don’t agree with his ideals of course (or do you?).

Capricorn: Sukuna

Even if you’re a Capricorn, you wouldn’t be unhappy being compared to Sukuna, the main villain driving the narrative. This is because Sukuna carries the signature ambition, drive, and discipline associated with Capricorns. Even though he is cold-hearted and immoral, nobody comes close to his strength and intelligence. After all, he defeated the character we all put our bet on and still came out walking on his own.

Aquarius: Toji Fushiguro

Toji Fushiguro had a rather brief screen time, but he quickly came and conquered the audience with his surprising antics. And who could be that unpredictable other than an Aquarius? Though he died too soon, he left a mark with his unmatched strength and resolve. He also stands as a morally gray character but stays in the positive books of fans because of his fiercely independent spirit and love for his son, Megumi.

Pisces: Yuta Okkotsu

Yuta exemplifies the sensitivity of Pisces through his haunted past and emotional turmoil, which is also a central aspect of his character arc. This plays a role in his reserved and introverted personality. Because of their thin skin, Pisces should never be wounded if you come across one. These people also often experience a conflict, like Yuta is torn between his desire for peace and his need to confront the darkness within himself.

