Why is Toji so strong in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’?

Imagine attending an anime battle royale where everyone is equipped with flashy superpowers, and there’s one character who, without any superpowers, manages to outmaneuver and outshine the rest.

Before we dive into the enigma that is Toji, let’s talk power scales in Jujutsu Kaisen. You’ve got characters like Gojo Satoru, who can manipulate space-time with his eyes closed – thanks to his Limitless and Six Eyes techniques. Then there’s Sukuna, the King of Curses, whose very presence sends shivers down the spines of both humans and curses alike. Power in this universe is usually a flamboyant display of cursed energy manipulation. And then, we have Toji the anomaly, who skips the light show.

Comparatively, Toji doesn’t look too powerful against the behemoths but he still has a probability of winning. Born into the prestigious Zenin family, Toji was considered a failure due to his zero cursed energy. Ironically, this “failure” made him one of the most lethal characters in the series.

The might of the mundane

Toji’s superhuman strength is due to the rare phenomenon known as Heavenly Restriction. Without cursed energy, he doesn’t trigger defensive reactions from curses or jujutsu techniques, making him a ghost in the supernatural radar. This allows him to execute stealth attacks with lethal precision, a tactic that even the most powerful sorcerers find difficult to counter.

A great example of him using this to his advantage is when he manages to find Master Tengen, who’s protected by complicated spells and barriers. Toji, invisible to the usual magical detections, tracked down Tengen without setting off any alarms.

Toji’s weapon of choice in Jujutsu Kaisen

Toji is already like Hulk, except he likes to play it dirty and takes it a notch higher by cleverly incorporating weapons into his arsenal. His primary weapon is a large cleaver-like knife which he uses with deadly proficiency. This weapon is his go-to for close combat and was prominently featured during his fights.

However, during the battle against Satoru Gojo, Toji specifically uses the Inverted Spear of Heaven to great effect. This weapon is crucial because it counters Gojo’s “Limitless” and “Infinity” techniques, which are typically impossible to overcome due to their nature of nullifying attacks by stopping them infinitely short of reaching Gojo. The Inverted Spear of Heaven, however, absorbs and nullifies these effects, allowing Toji to breach Gojo’s defenses.

More than muscles, Toji is smart

The beauty of Toji’s approach is in how he turns the tables without a hint. He uses the human element–surprise, deceit, and good old-fashioned cunning–to level the playing field against sorcerers.

Remember Riko Amanai, the VIP that Gojo was supposed to be protecting in the Hidden Inventory arc?

Toji knew that taking Gojo head-on was a fool’s errand. Instead, he plays it super smart. Gojo’s powers are insane, but even he has his limits, which Toji quite masterfully exploits in his elaborate “sorcerer killer” plan. He orchestrates scenarios, manipulates events, and uses the chaos to his advantage, all to exhaust Gojo mentally. In a critical moment, Toji manages to reach Riko and kills her. The assassination takes place despite the heavy guard by Suguru Geto and Satoru Gojo. So this is just one example of how Toji’s mind is just as dangerous as his fists.

