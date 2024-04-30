What is the ‘Kimi Ni Todoke’ season 3 release date?

Kimi ni Todoke, the show that made us all awkwardly root for a high school romance as if our own love lives depended on it, is coming back with a third season after a whopping thirteen years.

Remember 2009?– the good old days when flip phones were still a thing, Obama was fresh in the White House, and everyone was jamming to Lady Gaga’s Poker Face. Amidst this nostalgic chaos, Kimi ni Todoke debuted and quickly stole hearts with the story of a high school girl trying desperately to fit in and be understood. Season two came in 2011, leaving us on a cliffhanger that many thought would be resolved “soon.” Well, if by “soon” they meant we’d get to see our kids graduate first, then sure, they nailed the timing!

It’s 2024, and I still haven’t got my flying car, but hey, I’ve got the next best thing, with my adult self secretly thanking the universe for a break from bills and responsibilities to worry about a nostalgic teenager’s love life instead.

When’s Kimi Ni Todoke 3 releasing?

Last year, Netflix, blessed us with the announcement that Kimi ni Todoke season 3 is officially in the works. Now on April 4, 2024, that enabler of binge-watching has confirmed the show’s August 2024 release date alongside a teaser PV. Season one of Kimi ni Todoke clocked in at a impressive 25 episodes, covering roughly the first 26 chapters of the manga. Season two, on the other hand, was a bit shorter at 13 episodes, adapting around 18 chapters. So we can guesstimate that season three will fall somewhere in between.

According to the announcement, all the original cast and crew are coming back for this new season. That means more of the incredible voice acting that brought our favorite characters to life. Can you hear the collective sighs of relief? Because I sure can.

And let’s not forget about the visuals. Production I.G, the studio behind the first two seasons, is once again working its magic to create the most breathtaking scenes.

With only 46 out of the 123 manga chapters adapted so far, season three has a lot of ground to cover. Sawako and Kazehaya might finally get past first base. There could be more heart-wrenching misunderstandings that last multiple episodes. There are so many questions, and frankly, if they don’t tie up all these loose ends, I’m starting a petition.

