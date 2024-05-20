Igubo and Shinazugawa unwittingly approaching the Infinity Castle in 'Demon Slayer'
‘Demon Slayer’ season 4, episode 3 release date and time, confirmed

This is one training session you won't want to miss!
Published: May 20, 2024 12:56 pm

As the Demon Slayer Corps gear up and sharpen their swords, fans worldwide are equally excited for what promises to be a gripping continuation of the Swordsmith Village Arc.

After three thrilling seasons of Demon Slayer that brought us from Tanjiro’s first steps as a slayer in the Unwavering Resolve Arc to intense battles in the Mugen Train and later the adventures in the Swordsmith Village Arc, fans have been treated to a rollercoaster of emotions and action. Now, the excitement continues with the fourth season, the Hashira Training Arc, which kicked off on May 12.

The elite Hashiras need to unlock their Demon Slayer Marks to stand a chance against Muzan. In episode two, Master Kagaya Ubuyashiki says it’s the only way they can even hope to defeat him. Meanwhile, with Nezuko conquering the sun, Muzan’s next move is clear – he’s after her blood. He can roam freely under both the moon and the sun without fear. This makes the Hashira Training not just a matter of enhancing skills but a vital strategy to prevent an imminent all-out war.

When is Demon Slayer season 4, episode 3 releasing?

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 3 is set to release on May 26 at 11:15 pm JST. Whether you’re enjoying a late-night snack in Tokyo or a mid-morning coffee in Los Angeles, you can tune into Crunchyroll to stream the episodes as they air.

Here are the release timings for episode 3 across different time zones:

Time ZoneTime
Pacific Standard Time (PST)7:15 am
Central Standard Time (CST)9:15 am
Eastern Standard Time (EST)10:15 am
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)3:15 pm
Central European Time (CET)4:15 pm
Indian Standard Time (IST)8:45 pm
Philippine Time (PHT)11:15 pm
Australian Central Standard Time (ACST)12:45 am (next day)

What to expect from episode 3?

In episode three of season 4, we are zooming in on three key characters. First up, there’s Giyu Tomioka, the Water Hashira, who has been feeling pretty down lately. But with a little encouragement from Tanjiro, who reminds him of Sabito’s wise words to honor the sacrifices of others, it looks like Giyu will find his motivation again and join the rest of the Hashira in training.

Further, we may also dive into Shinobu’s past in the next episode. The end of episode two left us hanging as she was about to reveal some crucial information to Kanao Tsuyuri about the demon responsible for her sister’s death.

Lastly, Tamayo, the skilled demon doctor, has been invited to the Demon Slayer Corps headquarters to help out with her research. With Nezuko’s surprising immunity against sunlight, Tamayo’s expertise could be a game-changer, and it seems like her work will be a central focus in the upcoming episodes.

Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.