How many seasons of ‘Demon Slayer’ are there?

Demon Slayer has found its name among the top-performing anime ever since it first hit the television in 2019. More than four years into its adaptation, how many seasons did Ufotable manage to churn out of its original 23-volume best-selling manga?

A Taishō era anime, Demon Slayer picturizes the centuries-long running war between the secret Demon Slayer Corps organization and powerful Demons possessing Blood Demon Arts. The adaptation quickly rose to the ranks of viewers’ top supernatural anime picks, perfectly blending dark fantasy with ancient martial arts. It features a 15-year-old Tanjiro Kamado and his sister Nezuko at the heart of the story, with the singular, all-powerful progenitor of all demons, Muzan Kibutsuji posing as the main villain.

The original Demon Slayer manga written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine from Feb. 2016 to May 2020. Just a year after its completion, it had over 150 million copies in circulation, earning it the #9 position among the best-selling manga of all time. Gotouge gave a definitive end to the story in the 205th chapter, wrapping up the manga in 23 volumes spread across 6 story arcs and 8 sub-arcs.

The Demon Slayer anime has thus far adapted the manga until the fourth arc in chronological order—the Swordsmith Village arc. The next arc in the series, Hashira Training is set to be adapted in the new season scheduled to debut in the fourth quarter of 2024. A compilation film has already debuted on the silver screens across the globe, giving fans the first glimpse into the upcoming season.

So, how many seasons does the Demon Slayer anime have in total now?

Demon Slayer all seasons list

Ufotable has thus far released three seasons of the Demon Slayer anime, with the fourth one on the way. The anime is expected to end after the fifth season when it finishes adapting the sixth and final story arc in the series—the Final Battle Arc. The anime has also released three movies, two of them being compilation films. Here is a detailed list of all Demon Slayer seasons:

Season 1

Arcs covered: Unwavering Resolve Arc (Final Selection Arc, Kidnapper’s Bog Arc, Asakusa Arc, Tsuzumi Mansion Arc, Mount Natagumo Arc, Rehabilitation Training Arc)

Unwavering Resolve Arc (Final Selection Arc, Kidnapper’s Bog Arc, Asakusa Arc, Tsuzumi Mansion Arc, Mount Natagumo Arc, Rehabilitation Training Arc) Chapters covered: 1-53

The 26-episode first season of the Demon Slayer anime adaptation by Ufotable Studios premiered in April 2019 and aired its finale in Sept. 2019. This was followed by a sequel film, titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train. The film became the highest-grossing anime film and Japanese film of all time after its release in Oct. 2020.

Season 2

Arcs covered: Mugen Train Arc, Entertainment District Arc

Mugen Train Arc, Entertainment District Arc Chapters covered: 54-97

Season 2 of Demon Slayer came a year after the record-breaking film, premiering in Oct. 2021. It lasted for a total of 18 episodes and finished airing in Feb. 2022. A compilation film, titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village, gave a grand finale to season 2 in Feb. 2023, and offered the first look at the next season.

Season 3

Arcs covered: Swordsmith Village Arc

Swordsmith Village Arc Chapters covered: 98-127

Demon Slayer season 3 came soon after To the Swordsmith Village and aired from April to June 2023. It was the shortest of all seasons till now, running for only 11 episodes. Ufotable released another compilation film titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training, to wrap up the Swordsmith Village arc and gear up for the adaptation of the Hashira Training arc in the next season.

Season 4

Arcs covered: Hashira Training Arc, Infinity Castle Arc

Hashira Training Arc, Infinity Castle Arc Chapters covered: 128-TBA

Season 4 of the beloved anime was announced following the end of the third season finale and is currently under production. Fans can expect to catch Demon Slayer season 4 sometime in Q4 of 2024. A definitive release date is still awaited, and the Netflix binge-watchers will have to wait even longer for the upcoming adventure.