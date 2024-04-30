‘Ninja Kamui’ episode 13 release date and time confirmed

Sunghoo Park‘s original anime series Ninja Kamui stormed onto US television almost three months ago. After back-to-back releases of thrilling 12 episodes, we’re now at the gates of its finale.

Under the Winter 2024 anime lineup, this February debuted the hit action anime Ninja Kamui from the brilliant minds and talents of director Sunghoo Park, producer Joseph Chou, writer Shigeru Murakoshi, and composer R.O.N. The success and popularity of the series have proved that not every anime needs a manga or webtoon to back it up. Ninja Kamui has conquered the audience with an excellent execution of its original storyline.

Centered around dangerous Ninja clans and assassins in rural America, Ninja Kamui tells the story of a brave former ninja named Higan, living under the alias of Joe Logan to avoid detection. When assassins associated with his former ninja clan recognize and exact a bloody retribution from him for leaving the clan, Higan takes the role of a hero and sets on a mission to avenge his murdered family and take the clan down single-handedly.

The series quickly impressed audiences with its thrilling setup and exciting action sequences. It also drew parallels to the famous action franchise John Wick in its one-man-army-type theme. If you’ve been hooked on the series thus far, you must be excited and hopeful for the finale to lead the story to a fair conclusion. Here’s when your wait for Ninja Kamui Episode 13 will end:

Ninja Kamui drops new episodes on Adult Swim‘s anime serialization block Toonami every week after having a glorious premiere on the channel on Feb. 11. After increased interest and rising viewership numbers, the Adult Swim official X account unveiled the full release schedule of the original anime, set to end after episode 13.

For viewers in Canada and the United States, new episodes of the action series air every Sunday at midnight. This means Ninja Kamui episode 13 will air on Adult Swim’s Toonami block this Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 11 pm EST. For audiences outside of these countries, Ninja Kamui also streams on HBO Max a day after its release on Toonami. So, the OTT watchers need to wait until May 5 to catch the series finale on their screens. As for the Crunchyroll streamers, I’m afraid you’re out of luck on this one.

As for the release time, here is when Ninja Kamui episode 13 drops on streaming services according to various time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 12:00 am, May 5

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 3:00 am, May 5

Indian Standard Time (IST): 12.30 pm, May 5

Central Daylight Time (CDT): 2:00 am, May 5

Central European Time (CET): 9:00 am, May 5

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 7.00 am, May 5

We’ll be sad to see Ninja Kamui go, but fingers crossed for a truly epic finale.

