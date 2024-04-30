Joe Higan standing near the fire in Ninja Kamui
via E&H Production
Category:
Anime

‘Ninja Kamui’ episode 13 release date and time confirmed

The much-awaited finale battle between Higan and Yamaji is here.
Kopal Kumari
Kopal Kumari
|
Published: Apr 30, 2024 05:12 am

 Sunghoo Park‘s original anime series Ninja Kamui stormed onto US television almost three months ago. After back-to-back releases of thrilling 12 episodes, we’re now at the gates of its finale.

Recommended Videos

Under the Winter 2024 anime lineup, this February debuted the hit action anime Ninja Kamui from the brilliant minds and talents of director Sunghoo Park, producer Joseph Chou, writer Shigeru Murakoshi, and composer R.O.N. The success and popularity of the series have proved that not every anime needs a manga or webtoon to back it up. Ninja Kamui has conquered the audience with an excellent execution of its original storyline.

Centered around dangerous Ninja clans and assassins in rural America, Ninja Kamui tells the story of a brave former ninja named Higan, living under the alias of Joe Logan to avoid detection. When assassins associated with his former ninja clan recognize and exact a bloody retribution from him for leaving the clan, Higan takes the role of a hero and sets on a mission to avenge his murdered family and take the clan down single-handedly.

The series quickly impressed audiences with its thrilling setup and exciting action sequences. It also drew parallels to the famous action franchise John Wick in its one-man-army-type theme. If you’ve been hooked on the series thus far, you must be excited and hopeful for the finale to lead the story to a fair conclusion. Here’s when your wait for Ninja Kamui Episode 13 will end:

Ninja Kamui episode 13 release date and time

Ninja Kamui drops new episodes on Adult Swim‘s anime serialization block Toonami every week after having a glorious premiere on the channel on Feb. 11. After increased interest and rising viewership numbers, the Adult Swim official X account unveiled the full release schedule of the original anime, set to end after episode 13.

For viewers in Canada and the United States, new episodes of the action series air every Sunday at midnight. This means Ninja Kamui episode 13 will air on Adult Swim’s Toonami block this Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 11 pm EST. For audiences outside of these countries, Ninja Kamui also streams on HBO Max a day after its release on Toonami. So, the OTT watchers need to wait until May 5 to catch the series finale on their screens. As for the Crunchyroll streamers, I’m afraid you’re out of luck on this one.

As for the release time, here is when Ninja Kamui episode 13 drops on streaming services according to various time zones:

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 12:00 am, May 5
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 3:00 am, May 5
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): 12.30 pm, May 5
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): 2:00 am, May 5
  • Central European Time (CET): 9:00 am, May 5
  • Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 7.00 am, May 5

We’ll be sad to see Ninja Kamui go, but fingers crossed for a truly epic finale.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle’ global release dates, confirmed
Kenma and Hinata looking at each other through the net during a volleyball match in Haikyuu!!
Category: Anime
Anime
Movies
Movies
‘Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle’ global release dates, confirmed
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Is ‘Mashle’ getting a third season?
Mash flying on his broomstick
Category: Anime
Anime
Is ‘Mashle’ getting a third season?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 29, 2024
Read Article How many episodes of ‘Solo Leveling’ are there?
Jin Woo Sung looking serious in season 1 of Solo Leveling.
Category: Anime
Anime
How many episodes of ‘Solo Leveling’ are there?
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Will there be ‘Made In Abyss’ season 3?
Made in Abyss Faputa
Category: Anime
Anime
Will there be ‘Made In Abyss’ season 3?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 27, 2024
Read Article Does Law die in ‘One Piece’?
Trafalgar Law smiling with the sea behind him in One Piece
Category: Anime
Anime
Does Law die in ‘One Piece’?
Staci White Staci White Apr 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle’ global release dates, confirmed
Kenma and Hinata looking at each other through the net during a volleyball match in Haikyuu!!
Category: Anime
Anime
Movies
Movies
‘Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle’ global release dates, confirmed
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Is ‘Mashle’ getting a third season?
Mash flying on his broomstick
Category: Anime
Anime
Is ‘Mashle’ getting a third season?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 29, 2024
Read Article How many episodes of ‘Solo Leveling’ are there?
Jin Woo Sung looking serious in season 1 of Solo Leveling.
Category: Anime
Anime
How many episodes of ‘Solo Leveling’ are there?
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Will there be ‘Made In Abyss’ season 3?
Made in Abyss Faputa
Category: Anime
Anime
Will there be ‘Made In Abyss’ season 3?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 27, 2024
Read Article Does Law die in ‘One Piece’?
Trafalgar Law smiling with the sea behind him in One Piece
Category: Anime
Anime
Does Law die in ‘One Piece’?
Staci White Staci White Apr 26, 2024
Author
Kopal Kumari
Kopal (or Koko, as she loves being called) covers anime, movie, TV, and celebrity content for WGTC. She has a Bachelor's degree with an honors in English Literature and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in the same. She wanders off to the mountains every month in hopes of finding out about her past life and making wild animal friends.