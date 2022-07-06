Did AnimeKisa shut down? Here’s where you can watch anime legally

Watching anime in America has always been difficult, with various streaming websites popping up and vanishing over time. Recently, those who went to the well-known piracy site AnimeKisa found it was no longer functioning. This left many anime fans wondering if the site was down for good, and if so, where they could watch anime now.

Thankfully, the internet is currently full of legal ways to watch anime, so you can scratch your anime itch while supporting the creators of your favorite shows.

Has AnimeKisa shut down?

Yes, AnimeKisa has shut down. In early May, visitors to the site were met with a splash page that read:

“If you’ve been here since a few months ago, you probably remember us running a donation campaign. Ever since we removed ads a year and a half ago (excluding third-party ones that are impossible to remove), AK’s wallet dried up, thanks to your donations we were able to extend AKs life for a few months. It has been 3 long years, it was great while it lasted, but AnimeKisa is never coming back online.”

Where can I watch anime legally?

Watching anime legally is easier than ever, with loads of sites offering new and classic titles. And legal sites tend to have a better viewing experience; one without pop-ups or malicious ads that may be vectors for malware or lead you to phishing sites.

Paid

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has a surprising amount of anime available on its service and a deep selection of anime movies. Currently, viewers can dive into the Evangelion Rebuild movies, Steet Fighter The Movie, and Initial D Legend 1: Awakening. Series-wise, it also hosts Pokémon The Series Black And White, Made In Abyss, and Elfen Lied. It also offers some surprising titles, including the infamous dub of Ghost Stories.

However, Amazon Prime Video also hosts titles that require an upcharge. Some titles are only available to rent, and others are only available if you subscribe to a paid channel. So check before you signup if you’re only joining to watch a specific title.

Amazon Prime Video is part of Amazon Prime, which costs $9.99 a month.

HBO Max

Despite being one of the newer streaming platforms, HBO Max has a good selection of anime on its platform. It currently hosts titles like Tokyo Revengers, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Blade Runner: Black Lotus, making it perfect for fans of action anime.

HBO Max plans start at $9.99 a month.

HIDIVE

HIDIVE is quickly establishing itself as a Crunchyroll competitor. The service has many popular titles available. Including Lupin The 3rd Part 6 and Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? It also has many simulcasts, letting American viewers enjoy a series soon after it airs in Japan.

HIDIVE offers a 14-day free trial, and its plans start at $4.99 a month.

Netflix

Netflix has a decent selection of anime on its platform. These offerings are quickly growing in scope as the service aims to compete with Crunchyroll and other competitors. Currently, Netflix offers Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Death Note, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and many more on its platform. Netflix also has a series of “Netflix Original” anime, including Godzilla Singular Point, Ultraman, and Castlevania.

Netflix plans start at $9.99 a month.

Hulu

Like Netflix, Hulu also offers a surprising amount of anime titles on its platform. This includes big hits like One Punch Man, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and Spy X Family. It also has a good selection of classic anime, including Cowboy Bebop, Fruits Basket, and Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, giving it a fascinating range that will appeal to many tastes.

Hulu has a 14-day free trial, and plans start at $6.99 a month.

Digital Rental/Download

It may seem slightly outdated now, but if you’re only interested in a specific movie or show, a digital rental or download might be the best way forward. Google Play, iTunes, and Amazon offer a wide selection of titles. While the prices can vary somewhat, depending on the show’s age and length, it is a quick and easy way to get what you want. Especially if you don’t want to handle recurring payments.

Free And Paid

Adult Swim

For many Americans, Adult Swim and Toonami were their introductions to anime, giving them their first glimpse of shows that would make them life-long fans of the medium. Today, Adult Swim does offer free ad-supported streaming on its website. However, its anime offerings are limited. At the time of writing, Cowboy Bebop, FlCl, Ghost In The Shell, and a handful of others are available to stream.

More recent titles are also available, but you’ll need to be signed up with a participating cable service provider to access them. However, if you’re already with either AT&T U-verse, Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Optimum, Spectrum, Suddenlink, Version, or Xfinity, this might be a good option, especially if you’re interested in catching up on anime that has been broadcast via Adult Swim.

Crunchyroll

Quite possibly the most famous anime streaming platform out there right now, Crunchyroll features many of the biggest anime titles, including Spy X Family and One Piece. It is also home to many popular anime simulcasts, allowing fans to watch a show mere hours after it airs in Japan.

The recent merger of Crunchyroll and Funimation means that the catalog is grander than ever, so you get even better value for money. Crunchyroll offers a selection of recent and older anime episodes for free, though these free streams are ad supported. But they’re a great way to check out a show or see if a premium membership is worth it for you.

Crunchyroll offers a 14-day free trial, and its plans start at $7.99 a month.

RetroCrush

RetroCrush, as the name suggests, offers a load of older anime. This includes stuff like Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie, Astro Boy, and Adolescence of Utena. It also has a decent amount of live-action Asian content, including some popular dramas and live-action anime spin-offs. It also has a live-stream channel, showing a selection of handpicked shows every day, making it great for those who just want to throw something on.

A lot of shows are available with ads, while other shows are only accessible with a premium membership.

RetroCrush plans start at $4.99 a month.

Free

Tubi

Tubi is a totally free streaming service. While the streams are ad-supported, you can watch any show in their catalog without signing up. The platform features some pretty big anime titles, including the dubbed version of Naruto, Yu-Gi-Oh! and Sailor Moon Crystal. There are also some more obscure titles like The Case of Hana & Alice, Memories, and Gene Shaft.

The only downside of Tubi is that shows may not remain on the platform for long. So if you see something you like, it’s best to start watching it sooner rather than later.