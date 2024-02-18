Every otaku knows the feeling of burnout from decades-long running anime when the stories progress only an hour every week. Luckily for all of us, a brand-new anime has made the month of love a little more happening.

Ninja Kamui, an original new anime series, has debuted, bringing violent action and intriguing mystery to the screens. Though a Japanese series, the tale of Ninja Kamui goes into the depths of rural America and presents the life of a brutal ninja warrior seeking vengeance. It follows a runway ninja Joe Higan on a mission to exact a bloody revenge on his former ninja clan for the murder of his wife and children.

Without giving away too much of the story, Ninja Kamui is the perfect fast-paced revenge saga of a man with ancient techniques facing modern high-tech weaponry with brutal finesse. The series’ protagonist Joe Higan is growing increasingly popular as “the ninja version of John Wick.” If that’s your vibe, you have the perfect entertainment planned for the next two months.

The only question now is, where can you watch it?

Is Ninja Kamui on Crunchyroll?

Directed by the Jujutsu Kaisen mastermind Sunghoo Park, Ninja Kamui debuted in the United States on Adult Swim‘s Toonami programming block on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. The series is produced by E&H Production and Sola Entertainment, and licensed for distribution by Warner Bros. Television. If you’re quick at making connections, then the licensing by Warner Bros. must’ve made it clear that Ninja Kamui won’t be available on Crunchyroll.

Instead, Ninja Kamui found its home on Cartoon Network’s programming block broadcast Adult Swim. The block generally features various anime and live-action series targeting an adult audience including original programming. Ninja Kamui also gets executive assistance from Williams Street, a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Television Studios that produces much of the block’s original programming.

Where to watch Ninja Kamui online?

For the viewers who can’t tune in to the cable channel, Ninja Kamui‘s streaming home is Max, where episodes are released a day after their original airing date on Adult Swim. For the record, the series will feature a total of 12 episodes, following a weekly release schedule. New episodes come out every Saturday on Adult Swim and on Sundays on Max.

Here is the full release schedule of Ninja Kamui on Max:

Episode 1: Feb. 11, 2024

Episode 2: Feb. 18, 2024

Episode 3: Feb. 25, 2024

Episode 4: March 3, 2024

Episode 5: March 10, 2024

Episode 6: March 17, 2024

Episode 7: March 24, 2024

Episode 8: March 31, 2024

Episode 9: April 7, 2024

Episode 10: April 14, 2024

Episode 11: April 21, 2024

Episode 12: April 28, 2024

So, did you miss a few episodes? That’s a forgivable mistake. But now that you have the entire schedule, you better not miss the next episode!