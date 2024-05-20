Image via Crunchyroll
Will there be ‘Train to the End of the World’ anime season 2?

The tale of friendship in a post-apocalyptic world is emerging as one of 2024’s best anime offerings.
Train to the End of the World came just in time to offer something fresh for anime fans this spring. The series has captured fans’ hearts in such a short amount of time, and we’re all aboard the thrilling adventures of the show’s debut season. It’s been only a handful of episodes thus far, but there’s already been a huge demand for a follow-up season. 

As the season inches closer to its completion by June 16, the hunger for season 2 is about to skyrocket in the coming weeks. The buildup has been intense, and the emotions have been heightened, and it’s obvious that 12 action-packed episodes won’t be enough.

The big question: will there be more? 

The million-dollar question remains: is there going to be a season 2 of Train to the End of the World? Well, we’re still sitting here patiently, awaiting an official word. However, if the buzz surrounding the series persists, there’s a high chance of a series renewal happening. As most anime enthusiasts know, the waiting period between seasons can feel like an eternity. So while we can’t predict exactly when season 2 will hit our screens, we can hold onto the hope that it’s on the horizon.

Although the season 1 finale is yet to be released, the future of Train to the End of the World looks promising. With an intriguing storyline, talented cast, and a dedicated fan base, the odds of a continuation are pretty high. Regardless, until we’re given an official word, let’s follow through with the thrilling adventures of the rest of the episodes of season 1 that are yet to be released.

