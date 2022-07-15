The 10 best ninja anime

Ninjas have always been a source of great interest for viewers. From their rapid and stealthy movements to their swift skills and unique tools, these masters of espionage are often seen as extremely cool characters whenever portrayed. In anime, there are several series and films that center on these fascinating figures, ranging from ancient stories of Japan’s feudal era to modern day perceptions of what their lives would be like. Whether using nunchucks, swords, katanas, scrolls, or their fists, these warriors’ battles are often packed with tons of adrenaline and excitement.

There have been several ninja anime stories over the years, but these standout above the rest. Here are 10 anime that focus on the thrilling and adventurous lives of ninjas.

Ninja Resurrection

Released in 1998, this ninja anime is divided into two parts, The Revenge of Jubei and Devil Spawn. The story takes place during the 17th and 19th century when Christians in Japan were being persecuted, and Amakusa Shiro, the leader of the Shimabara Rebellion, is assassinated while trying to fight against the government. His spirit comes back to avenge his comrades, but he is faced by Yagyu Jubei Mastuyoshi, a samurai set on protecting Japan from the demonic spirit of Amakusa.

Flame of Recca

Coming from a family of fireworks makers, Recca Hanabishi is determined to become a modern-day ninja. Recca eventually makes the declaration that he would become the servant to whosoever is able to defeat him in a fight. Naturally, this leads to the protagonist engaging in several fights, and things become even more exciting when he encounters Yanagi, a girl with healing powers who helps him discover that he is the last of an extinct lineage of ninjas. Better yet, he has the ability to control fire, leading to powerful forces on their tail, in the hopes of kidnapping the two for personal gains.

Jubei-chan: The Ninja Girl

Divided into two parts, The Secret of Lovely Eyepatch and The Counterattack of Siberia Yagyu, the story follows Jiyu Nanohana, a high school girl and heir to the Yagyu Jubei school of swordsmanship. She crosses paths with a 300-year-old samurai who informs her that she is the reincarnation of the revered samurai Yagyu Jubei, but this thrusts her into a feud with another school of swordsmanship. With the help of “Lovely Eyepatch”, Jiyu can transform into the legendary swordsman and fight the battles that put her in newfound danger.

The Ambition of Oda Nobuna

High school student Yoshiharu Sagara is transported into the Sengoku period in the midst of a bloody battle where he is almost killed. He is saved by Hideyoshi Toyotomi, a legendary feudal lord who dies moments after and leaves one parting wish— for Yoshiharu to become a feudal lord in his place.

Sengoku Basara: Samurai Kings

Adapted from the video game of the same name, the series was released in 2010 with only 12 thrilling episodes. The story follows two young warlords from different regions – Date Masamune and Sanada Yukimura. Although the two warlords are rivals, they create an unlikely alliance against the Demon King of Owari, named Oda Nobunaga. The two seek to protect Japan from the hands of the Demon King who would do anything to conquer Japan.

Ruler of Nabari

An adaptation of the popular manga series, Ruler of Nabari was released in 2008 and consisted of 26 episodes. The story centers around Miharu Rokujo, a modern-day student who is saved from attackers by two other ninjas, Tobari Kimohira and Kouichi Aizawa. Miharu soon finds out that he possesses the most powerful secret ninja art in the whole of Nabari which can grant him his heart’s desires— the “Shinrabanshou”. He is soon targeted by a faction of ninjas who want the sacred technique for themselves, and is propelled into a world of unending battles as he journeys to become Nabari’s leader.

Katanagatari

Set in Japan’s Edo era, the story follows Shichika Yasuri, an exile who uses the most unique sword fighting style— Kyotouryuu — which allows his body to be wielded like a sword. He then meets Togame, an ambitious strategist who asks Shichika to help her find twelve unique swords, also known as the Deviant Blades. Shichika’s interest in Togame leads him to accepting the offer, and the two go on the quest as a team. This anime also has some of the best music in a series, so that’s a major bonus point.

Ninja Scroll

Regarded as one of the most influential anime movies ever, Ninja Scroll is known for its exciting action scenes and sleek animation. Kibagami Jubei — a highly skilled ninja and mercenary swordsman — is forced to kill his clan. On his travels as a hired assassin, he encounters an organization of demonic ninjas called the demons of Kimon. Jubei teams up with a shogun spy, Dakuan, to stop the demons of Kimon from overtaking Japan’s government.

Basilisk: Kouga Ninpou Chou

A centuries-long war between two ninja clans Iga and Kouga is put to a stop when a powerful warlord orders a ceasefire. Years later, the two heirs of both clans, Gennosuke Kouga and Ibori Iga fall in love, but the rivalry between the two clans is steadily being reignited. The two lovers are plunged into a terrible dilemma: keep the fire of their love burning, or maintain loyalty to their respective clans.

Naruto

Unarguably the most popular ninja anime of all time, Naruto, and its respective sequels — Naruto: Shippuden, and Boruto —have set the standards for modern-day ninja tales. The story follows the exciting life journey of a young child, Uzumaki Naruto, whose body houses the demonic nine-tailed fox. Orphaned at a very young age and despised by his fellow villagers, Naruto vows to become the greatest ninja ever. With many bumps in the road and making several friends and enemies along the way, he sets out to achieve his dreams. The anime franchise is one of the most successful of all time, spawning several films, video games, action figures, art books, novels, and other merchandise. The titular character is also one of the most famous anime characters of all time.