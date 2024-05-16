‘One Piece’: Goro Goro No Mi, explained

Sometimes, I think if I had a superpower, it would ideally be the ability to never need to charge my phone. Or better yet, control electricity itself. Which brings me, in a roundabout way, to the Goro Goro No Mi from One Piece.

The Goro Goro No Mi, also known as the Rumble-Rumble Fruit, made its debut during the Skypiea arc, which, for those of you not tracking every detail of One Piece (and really, why aren’t you?), is roughly around episode 155. The Skypiea arc is a fan-favorite, celebrated for its rich world-building and intense battles.

This arc significantly raised the stakes within the series, introducing a realm that floated high above the clouds and a villain (also the wielder of the Goro Goro No Mi) who proclaimed himself a god.

What does the Goro Goro no Mi do?

The Goro Goro no Mi is a type of Devil Fruit known as a Logia, one of the rarest classes of Devil Fruits in One Piece. Logia fruits grant their users the ability to transform their bodies into a natural element or force, and also to manipulate and control it. In the case of the Goro Goro no Mi, this element is electricity, which, if you’re thinking about it, is perfect for quick getaways, party tricks, or just zapping someone who desperately deserves it (Donald Trump?).

When compared to other Logia fruits, such as the Mera Mera no Mi (Flame-Flame Fruit) wielded by Ace, or the Hie Hie no Mi (Ice-Ice Fruit) used by Aokiji, the Goro Goro no Mi stands out due to its combination of offensive and defensive capabilities.

As I mentioned earlier, the user can transform their body into electricity, making physical attacks pass through them harmlessly. This is, of course, unless the attacker uses Haki, a special power that can negate the intangibility of Logia users. By transforming into electricity, they can also generate and control electrical discharges at will. These can range from small shocks to massive bolts of lightning capable of devastating damage. Moreover, because they become electricity, they can travel at the speed of lightning (Flash?).

Oh, and similar to how some real-world creatures use electricity, the user can also potentially sense their surroundings by emitting low-level electrical pulses.

User of the Goro Goro No Mi in One Piece

The Goro Goro no Mi was famously eaten by Enel who’s got a god complex larger than the Grand Line itself. I mean, honestly, if I could shoot lightning bolts, I might start feeling a bit divine myself.

Among the many powers… Certainly… One of those touted as “invincible” is the “power of lightning”. Nico Robin

One of Enel’s most terrifying attacks, Raigo, involves creating a massive thundercloud capable of obliterating entire islands. This attack showcases the apocalyptic potential of the fruit. He also has a high level of proficiency in Haki, particularly Observation Haki (known as Mantra in the Sky Islands). This Haki allows him to predict an opponent’s moves and sense their presence, which, combined with his Devil Fruit powers, initially made him seem nearly invincible.

Interestingly, Enel’s character draws inspiration from various mythological figures. The concept of a god of thunder is prevalent in many cultures, such as Zeus in Greek mythology, Thor in Norse mythology, and Raijin in Japanese mythology. Enel’s godlike persona and his dominion over lightning pay homage to these deities.

Limitations of the fruit

Gomu Gomu no mi counters Goro Goro no mi – Electricity doesn't affect Rubber

All this power must come without any weaknesses, right? Well, in Oda’s universe, there is no ultimate power. Every strength has its counter, every action its consequence. As with all Logia users, those who can wield Haki can bypass the user’s intangible defenses. And being an electrical-based power, rubber, a natural insulator, can completely negate the effects of the Goro Goro no Mi. This was particularly highlighted during Enel’s fight with Luffy, whose rubber body was immune to Enel’s electric attacks.

Eventually, Luffy defeats Enel. Despite this, Enel is not deterred from his delusions of grandeur. He uses his flying ark, the Maxim, to travel to the moon. This part of his story is expanded in a cover story series, Enel’s Great Space Operations, where he discovers an ancient city and small robot-like beings on the moon, continuing his adventure in space.

