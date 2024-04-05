Is ‘One Piece’ ending in 2025?

One Piece has been putting out fresh content for decades now, and its still far from the lengthiest manga out there. The treasured story’s been in development since 1997, but its longstanding run may be coming to an end, and soon.

The talented creator behind One Piece, Eiichiro Oda, has had one eye on his story’s official conclusion for years, and the date he’s long touted for its final arc is fast approaching.

When is One Piece scheduled to conclude?

via Toei Animation

It can be hard to plan a conclusion from years out and, over the years, Oda has earned a reputation for being incapable of charting his own manga. However, considering he’s been hacking away at the story for upwards of 25 years, the man deserves some grace. He may not hit the exact timeframe he’s predicted over the years, but few One Piece fans are complaining. They get more manga, Oda gets more time — it’s a win/win!

For years now, Oda has predicted that his manga would come to an end in 2024. Since 2002, at least, Oda has asserted that it would take around 20 years for his story to complete itself, something he’s largely succeeded in, but his hard predictions are quickly proving false. Oda’s been firm in his stance that One Piece would come to an end in 2024 for more than a decade now, first making the assertion in 2014 and then reinforcing it on several occasions — in 2019 and 2020, most recently.

That year has officially come, and — while he’s certainly gearing up for an ending — there’s absolutely no way One Piece will conclude in 2024. Oda is still mid-way through a gripping (and universally popular) arc, but it’s quickly becoming clear that his timeline is off, and by a few years at that.

As it currently stands, One Piece likely won’t come to an end in 2024, and 2025 isn’t looking great either. 2026 presently looks like the most likely option, as it gives Oda enough time to lovingly craft a fitting conclusion to his longstanding story, without the need to rush through any of his arcs. Fans are perfectly content to see the story continue for as long as possible, so Oda’s missed mark isn’t rankling anyone — other than, perhaps, the manga creator himself.