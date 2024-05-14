Whis and Beerus standing together
Is ‘Dragon Ball Super’ coming back?

Toriyama handpicked a successor, so we’re in good hands with the legacy of Dragon Ball.
Demi Phillips
Published: May 14, 2024 08:01 am

Not a lot of anime titles resonate quite as deeply as Dragon Ball. With so many entries in the franchise, the unending story of the Z Warriors has stood the test of time. However, the recent passing of the beloved Akira Toriyama has hit the anime and manga world hard. It has also left many wondering about the future of Dragon Ball Super.

The hiatus

Dragon Ball Super, like its predecessors, has been a global phenomenon. From its debut as an anime series in 2015 to its ongoing manga adaptation, Super has introduced a new generation of fans to the thrill and excitement of Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Trunks, and the rest of the gang. The series has also explored new realms, introduced powerful characters, and expanded the lore of the Dragon Ball universe.

Following the release of Chapter 103, which paid a heartfelt tribute to Toriyama, the official Dragon Ball Super manga announced a temporary hiatus out of respect for its creator. This hiatus, which began in March 2024, left fans anxious about the news of the series’ return. 

Is Dragon Ball Super coming back?

Despite Toriyama’s passing, the future of Dragon Ball Super is promising. It turns out the hiatus was brief, and is set to conclude on May 20, 2024, with the release of Chapter 104. Thankfully, the announcement of Chapter 104 suggests that the series is poised to continue its journey.

While Toriyama’s absence is deeply felt, his legacy lives on through the dedication and passion of those continuing his work. There is also a strong reassurance in knowing that the series is being carried forward by Toyotarou, an exceptionally talented artist chosen by Toriyama himself as a worthy successor. Toyotarou’s involvement therefore signifies a continuation of the Dragon Ball legacy, albeit with a new creative voice at the helm.

For fans, the return of Dragon Ball Super represents not just a continuation of a beloved series but also a tribute to the enduring legacy of Akira Toriyama. It’s a testament to the impact of his creativity and the lasting power of Dragon Ball in the world of anime and manga.

