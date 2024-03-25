Is the ‘Dragon Ball Super’ manga over?

Dragon Ball is a cultural touchstone that’s inspired countless artists, writers, and fans around the world. It’s pretty incredible when you step back and look at it, isn’t it? With Akira Toriyama’s passing, it’s understandable that the future of Dragon Ball Super remains in limbo.

A quick visit to the DBS page on MANGA Plus will greet you with a rather bittersweet update: the manga is currently on hiatus. This news comes in the wake of the release of Chapter 103, “A Legacy Toward the Future.” The title of the chapter takes on a deeper meaning when viewed through the lens of Toriyama’s passing.

It not only wraps up the Super Hero arc with a neat little bow but also suggests that Akira has finally passed the baton to his disciple and DBS illustrator, Toyotaro. In a heartfelt tweet, Toyotaro also expressed his deep admiration for Toriyama, stating, “I drew manga because I wanted to be praised by Toriyama-sensei. It was everything to me.”

DBS is set in the ten-year time skip that occurs between the defeat of Majin and the final few chapters of Dragon Ball Z. The last few chapters dragged out things longer, but in this chapter, the pace shifts dramatically. It’s filled with exciting matchups that fans have been eager to see, making it quite a treat. The emotional punch comes at the end when Goku, Piccolo, and Gohan show up at Pan’s school. These panels didn’t have any dialogue.

The visual details subtly but effectively communicate what’s going on and how the characters are feeling without the need for words. And the very last panel where, Akira’s favorite character, Piccolo seems to be waving bye to us captures a powerful sense of closure. So, chapter 103 feels like a natural endpoint to DBS.

What’s Next For Dragon Ball Super?

Image Via Viz Media

Dragon Ball Super is not quite over yet as it’s reportedly resuming around May 2024. This hiatus is a brief pause before the series returns stronger than ever. The break is also necessary for Toyotaro to gear up for the final stretch.

Will the manga continue on the path Toriyama laid out? Hopefully, Toyotaro will significantly shape the story’s direction and collaborate closely with the other talented editors on the team. Whatever happens, one thing’s for sure: the Dragon Ball legacy will live on, and we’ll all be here to support it every step of the way.