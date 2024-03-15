‘Dragon Ball Super’ chapter 103 release date and time, confirmed

Dragon Ball never goes out of style, and the myriad of spin-off series and continuations that original 1984 comic inspired is all the proof we need.

Recommended Videos

Dragon Ball was followed by Dragon Ball Z, then Dragon Ball GT and Dragon Ball Z Kai — which was technically just a re-edit of the original — and, in 2015, Dragon Ball Super, the first new Dragon Ball series to debut in 18 long years.

The manga now serves as Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama’s final project, following his untimely death in 2024, which makes it all the more special. Following his death, fans are facing the end of fresh Dragon Ball content, but a few more chapters of his Dragon Ball Super manga are still slated for release.

When does Dragon Ball Super chapter 103 release?

Image via Akira Toriyama

The story in Dragon Ball Super was already ramping up to a conclusion, so fans are hoping that — even without Toriyama — the popular manga will still reach a satisfying end. Toriyama was involved in its development up until his death, but chapter 103 may be one of the last releases to involve the treasured manga creator.

With that in mind, the weight of this chapter becomes apparent. It’s a hugely important release to fans, some of whom have been reading Toriyama’s work since childhood. It’s also set to release soon after his death, with a release date set for March 21. The fresh chapter is set to become available starting at 10am JST, which translates to 9pm EST, but a day earlier. That means that, while the chapter is releasing at 10am in Japan on March 21, it will be releasing at 9pm EST (or 8pm CT and 6pm PT) on March 20 in the United States. In the U.K., readers can expect the chapter to drop at 1am on March 21.