The ‘Dragon Ball Super’ manga finally gives Piccolo his new powerful form

The week started off on a high note for One Piece and Dragon Ball Super fans. Recently, manga and anime enthusiasts have been able to bask in the newfound revelations from their favorite stories. First, we witnessed Luffy’s Gear 5 transformation, and now, the spotlight is on Piccolo’s long-awaited revelation.

Currently, the Dragon Ball Super manga continues to follow the storyline of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero anime film, offering a plethora of fresh information, surprising revelations, and, of course, the highly sought-after manga style that countless fans have been yearning for. The Super Hero arc has already delved into the initial battles from the movie, however, it wasn’t until a teaser unveiled Piccolo’s godly Orange form that genuine excitement began building up.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 96 Drafts (1/2). pic.twitter.com/AGvjqyH5AW — Hype (@DbsHype) August 14, 2023

The revelation of Piccolo’s new form in the manga occurred through the draft pages of the upcoming Chapter 96. The initial glimpse of this chapter also unveiled Trunks, Bulma, and Goten participating in the battle alongside a significantly enhanced Piccolo. This transformation in his appearance happened after Piccolo wished for increased strength from Shenron earlier in the arc. This granted him the upgrade he had been longing for, making him far more powerful than any of us could have anticipated.

For most fans, this new form doesn’t come as a complete surprise. The god-like Orange Piccolo form had already been unveiled in the movie that comprised these events, released in 2022. Nonetheless, the prospect of witnessing it within the pages of a manga is still highly exciting, through the accentuated details in the artwork, drawing in readers who prefer the manga over other formats.

The next Dragon Ball Super chapter is scheduled for release in Shueisha’s V-Jump magazine on Aug. 21. However, with Viz Media’s digital Shounen Jump, you can get a preview of the chapter a day earlier.