What is Nico Robin’s ethnicity in ‘One Piece?’

Nearly everyone who watches anime tends to assume that most characters are Japanese. After all, if an anime is written by a Japanese author and produced in Japan, it’s almost obvious that the characters will also be Japanese — it’s just basic reasoning. But, of course, One Piece breaks away from this norm.

In fact, given the world of One Piece, where guns eat magical fruits and turn into dogs, it’s not far-fetched to imagine it has some hint of realism and that certain characters are based on real-world nationalities and even historical figures. Shonen manga isn’t the only genre that does this either — cue in Attack on Titan, and Fullmetal Alchemist. So, considering the Straw Hats may not even be Japanese or Asian, where is someone like Robin from?

What is Robin’s nationality in ‘One Piece’?

via Toei Animation

Based on appearances alone, Eiichiro Oda, the creator of One Piece, has previously confirmed that in the real world, Robin would be Russian. This information was revealed in the SBS (Shitsumon o Boshū Suru) section of each volume, where the genius behind One Piece answers fan questions. In this case, Oda was asked about the real-world nationalities and ethnicities of the Straw Hats, and he responded based on their physical appearances.

Given Robin’s dark hair and light blue eyes, it’s not far-fetched to associate her with an Eastern European stereotype. Russian men and women are often stereotyped for their coldness and emotional distance, traits Miss All Sunday exhibited at one point. However, the Robin we know now and love is warm, caring, and incredibly funny, breaking away from that cold persona.

Moreover, after the Sabaody Archipelago arc, Kuma sent each of the Straw Hats to different islands, where they learned new skills and became stronger for their reunion at Fishman Island. Robin, for instance, was sent to Tequila Wolf, where she trained under Dragon, Luffy’s father, along with the rest of the Revolutionary Army. Coincidentally, the island was snowy, and many fans have noted the similarities between that landscape and various regions of Russia.

Who will be playing Robin in the ‘One Piece’ live-action?

Lera Abova, 31, has been cast as Nico Robin (aka Miss All Sunday) in the upcoming season of the One Piece live-action series on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s latest casting announcement. Abova, best known for her role as DJ Das Boot in Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, is also widely recognized for her modeling career in Russia — which is perhaps, where most of her expertise lies.

The actress was born on November 4, 1992, in Siberia, Russia, and it’s abundantly clear that the showrunners did their homework when casting her. While she may not have extensive acting experience, her appearance aligns perfectly with Robin’s facial features. Considering that Oda is deeply involved in the casting process, fans can rest assured that she’s a great fit, and so far the casting choices have not disappointed.

Abova will join Joe Manganiello, who is set to play Mr. 0 (or well, Crocodile), a leader of the criminal organization Baroque Works, some of whom were already introduced in season 1. Also joining the cast are Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, and Callum Kerr as Smoker. The new season is expected to premiere in 2025.

