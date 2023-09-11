After the unprecedented success of the live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece, all eyes are on Netflix to officially announce the show’s been renewed for a second season. Netflix has yet to publicly confirm anything as of writing but if these comments from the show’s producer are anything to go by, it looks like One Piece has a promising future ahead of it for (hopefully) years to come.

Those who read or watch the source material know the live-action One Piece has barely scratched the surface; with over 1000 manga chapters and anime episodes, the pirate epic has a multitude of islands to explore and characters to meet. As we (im)patiently wait for Netflix to confirm a season two, here’s some of the characters we might get to see next season.

Smoker

Image via Toei Animation/Crunchyroll

After he was teased at the end of season one’s final episode, Smoker is all but confirmed to appear in season two. The live-action further hints the crew is going to Loguetown next season with Buggy and Alvida teaming up after the former leaves Arlong Park, so we should expect to see Captain Smoker, as well as…

Tashigi

Image via Toei Animation/Crunchyroll

The Straw Hats won’t just encounter Smoker for the first time in Loguetown, but Tashigi as well. A marine working under Smoker, Tashigi first meets Zoro while the former pirate hunter is shopping for two new swords and shocks him with how much she resembles his childhood friend Kuima. Smoker and Kuima vow to chase the Straw Hats after the events of Loguetown, and it’s possible the two will follow them like Garp and Koby in season one.

Monkey D. Dragon

Image via Toei Animation/Crunchyroll

Dragon, the leader of the Revolutionary Army and Luffy’s father, shows up at Loguetown and helps the Straw Hats escape on the Going Merry. Although the story has progressed much further than the Loguetown Arc, little is known about Dragon and fans are looking forward to seeing more of him in the live-action.

Laboon

Image via Toei Animation/Crunchyroll

Season one of One Piece left out both Momoo and Chouchou (though the latter did appear as an Easter egg) but there’s no way the show can go on without Laboon. Laboon is not only a key part of the crew entering the Grand Line, but is also integral to both Brooks’ backstory and the reason he joined the Straw Hats. The live-action obviously won’t get to Brooks this season, if ever, but it would be difficult to write around Laboon, and the whale is honestly too cute to leave out of the show.

Nefertari Vivi

Image via Toei Animation/Crunchyroll

The princess of Alabasta might be an honorary member of the Straw Hats now, but she was first introduced as the Baroque Works member Miss Wednesday. Baroque Works has already been mentioned in a big way and Vivi is almost guaranteed to show up in season two. Here’s hoping Karoo can appear as well!

Dorry & Brogy

Image via Viz Media

With Vivi in tow, the Straw Hats then encounter the two giants Dorry and Brogy, who have been tying in a battle to the death for 100 years. Despite this, or maybe because of this, the two are best friends and help the Straw Hats during their time on the prehistoric Little Garden.

Wapol

Image vie Toei Animation/Crunchyroll

The crew begins the Drum Island Arc searching for a doctor to help cure Nami of a sudden severe illness. Before landing on Drum Island, the crew encounters the pirate Wapol who was once the island’s cruel ruler and had previously banished 20 of the island’s best doctors in order to force the residents to use Wapol’s own doctors. Wapol is the main antagonist of the arc and is almost guaranteed to appear.

Kureha

Image via Toei Animation/Crunchyroll

Dr. Kureha is a doctor who stayed on Drum Island by using her reputation as a witch to keep the wrong people away from her practice. Now, as the only doctor left on the island, she travels from town to town searching for patients to help. Netflix hasn’t officially cast Kureha yet but Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis has made it know she’s ready to play the part when the time comes — the ball’s in your court Netflix.

Tony Tony Chopper

Image via Toei Animation/Crunchyroll

Netflix’s biggest challenge will be bringing the Straw Hat’s eventual doctor to life. As Kureha’s assistant, Chopper will undoubtedly make an appearance in season two but Chopper, as a reindeer-human hybrid after eating the Human-Human fruit, will be a difficult obstacle for the show to overcome. Hopefully the live-action One Piece will go the Detective Pikachu or Grogu (puppets are cheaper than CGI right?) route rather than presenting us with nightmare fuel.

Blackbeard

Image via Toei Animation

Although possible, it’s unlikely One Piece‘s second season will make it far enough for Luffy to actually meet Blackbeard, but the audience might get to see him first. Blackbeard and his crew are the reason Wapol became a pirate in the first place, after the villain attacked Drum Island and scared the king away. It’s possible we could see a glimpse of Luffy’s foil as early as the Drum Island Arc.