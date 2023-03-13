Jamie Lee Curtis fans agree ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ is not the film she should have won an Oscar for

After nearly five decades in the movie business, Jamie Lee Curtis, daughter of Hollywood royalty Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, has won an Oscar for her supporting role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in Everything Everywhere All at Once. It’s been a long time coming and one richly deserved by Curtis who has spent years paying her dues and has also established herself this year as the biggest cheerleader and best sport of this year’s awards season. But some of her more hardcore fans think that her Oscar gold is late. Twenty years late, to be precise.

Jamie Lee Curtis is officially an Oscar winner

20 years overdue tbh she should've won one for this scene in Freaky Friday pic.twitter.com/CbOvnzfePJ — Childhood Shows (@ChildhoodShows) March 13, 2023

Should have won for Freaky Friday — Richard Brody (@tnyfrontrow) March 13, 2023

A large online coterie of fans is piping up online that Curtis should have been nominated for her mother/daughter role as Tess Coleman / Anna Coleman in the 2003 remake of parent-child switcheroo hit Freaky Friday. In the now classic movie, Curtis played widowed therapist Tess who switches bodies with her rebellious teen musician daughter Anna, played by Lindsay Lohan, thanks to a mysterious and magical fortune cookie.

Jamie Lee just won for FREAKY FRIDAY in my book — Tyler Ruggeri (@t_ruggeri) March 13, 2023

they’re doing this to make up for her not being nominated for Freaky Friday — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) March 13, 2023

Both Curtis and Lohan received critical acclaim for the film, which also gave Curtis a third-act career reboot as a comedic actress, with Lohan scoring the award for Breakthrough Performance at the 2004 MTV Movie Awards. But that’s as much gold as the film brought in award-wise. However, some fans are pointing out that she was robbed and her Oscar success tonight feels like the issue has been redressed.

jamie lee curtis over stephanie hsu and angela bassett is so deeply unserious because of all the roles she's had in her life there is no way she should have won in eeaao. it should have been FREAKY FRIDAY. — sybil grimalkin (@joblessthursday) March 13, 2023

Some have also pointed out that Curtis’ Oscar for Freaky Friday is not only overdue but may have also allowed for her co-star Stephanie Hsu or for the equally overdue Angela Bassett to pick up the win tonight.