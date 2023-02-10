Jamie Lee Curtis has her ‘fingers crossed’ for a ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel

Jamie Lee Curtis continues to push for a Freaky Friday sequel by taking to her Instagram account to share a throwback photo with her co-star Lindsay Lohan.

Freaky Friday — a remake of the 1976 film starring Jodie Foster — follows the estranged relationship between a mother and teenage daughter. Things take a drastic turn after the pair switch bodies and are forced to adapt to each other’s lifestyle after getting into a heated argument at a restaurant. Freaky Friday made its theatrical debut in August 2003 and became a commercial success after the film generated over $160 million at the box office.

Although it’s been almost 20 years since the comedy was released, and talks of a sequel have gone on for ages, Curtis took it upon herself to remind fans that she’s not giving up on her dream of reuniting with Lohan for Freaky Friday 2. On Feb. 10, while sharing a press photo of the pair and tagging Lohan and Disney, the 64-year-old wrote, “It’s Friday. I’m just sayin! Freaky fingers crossed! @lindsaylohan @disney.”

This isn’t the first time Curtis has mentioned her interest in participating in a Freaky Friday sequel. Last October, during an interview on The View, Curtis shared that she was not only interested in working with Lohan again but also pitched a possible idea to Disney regarding the film. The Halloween star said,

“I’m 64 years old today — not today, soon, in a month or whatever. My point is I’m wide open, creatively I am wide open.” “Lindsay Lohan and me back in Freaky Friday. She just made a Christmas movie, I believe, and she got married. … It’s all good. Bring it! Let me be the grandma, let me be the old grandma who switches places, so then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma who’s still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon.”

Shortly following Curtis’ remarks, sources close to Lohan released a statement to news outlets letting the public know she is willing to do a Freaky Friday sequel if it ever happens.