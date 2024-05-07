All ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ cast, confirmed

Disney dropped the first trailer for the new The Lion King prequel about the origin story of Simba’s father, Mufasa.

As seen in the teaser, Mufasa is in the same CGI style as the 2019 remake, and features many of the same cast members. It will also feature music by award-winning writer Lin-Manuel Miranda.

@billyeichner This is very exciting. The first look at MUFASA: THE LION KING. Thrilled to be part of this new adventure, directed by Barry Jenkins. In Theaters Dec 20th, 2024! #mufasa ♬ original sound – Billy Eichner

The stacked cast of veteran actors also includes some brand new cast and characters. Here is a complete list of who we know will be returning for Mufasa: The Lion King.

Aaron Pierre

Foe and Brother actor Aarin Pierre will follow in the footsteps of James Earl Jones and play the young version of Simba’s father and titular character Mufasa. James Earl Jones is the only actor to ever take on the role of Mufasa, and it’s certainly an iconic one. A fresh, young voice is an exciting addition to Jones’s classic character.

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Though many details of the movie are still under wraps, it does seem like it will delve into the relationship between Mufasa and his brother, Scar. Kelvin Harrison, Jr., who is known for Waves and Gully, will take on the complicated position of Taka, later Scar in this new adaptation.

Donald Glover

Donald Glover took on the role of older Simba from Matthew Broderick in the 2019 remake and will reprise it for Mufasa: The Lion King. The Community star and rapper delivered his interpretation of the character and with an all-new script and perspective, fans are excited to see what he does with the beloved character this time.

Billy Eichner

Billy Eichner of Billy on the Street, Parks and Recreation, and Bros will also be reprising his role as Timon from the 2019 film. He’ll play the bossy but loveable meerkat once again, although because the movie seems to be taking place in a past timeline, it’ll be interesting to see how Timon is incorporated into the film.

John Kani

John Kani followed in the footsteps of Robert Guillaume in 2019 when he took on the role of Rafiki in The Lion King remake. Now, he’s back. Also known for Black Panther and The Ghost and the Darkness, the actor’s iconic voice will be heard once again in the 2024 prequel.

Mads Mikkelsen

Mads Mikkelson is set to voice the character Kiros, who is described as a “formidable lion with big plans for his pride” by Variety. Since the producers and cast haven’t given very much away when it comes to the plot of the film, Mikkelson’s character remains very much a mystery. But knowing the Hannibal star, it’s sure to be memorable.

Thandiwe Newton

Thandiwe Newton, known for Westworld and The Pursuit of Happyness will join the ensemble as Scar AKA Taka’s mother, Eshe. This new prequel seems to be introducing several parents that created the heroes and villains we have begun to know and love, and it will be interesting to see how their dynamics come about.

Seth Rogen

You can’t have Timone without Pumbaa, so obviously Seth Rogen will be returning as the very loveable and very hungry warthog. Maybe if more nothing more than comic relief, it really wouldn’t be a Lion King movie without this iconic duo, and Rogan and Eichner are well equipped to handle it.

Tiffany Boone

Simba’s mother, Sarabi, who was played by Alfre Woodard in 2019 and Madge Sinclair in 1994, is getting a fresh, young voice. Tiffany Boone of The Chi, The Midnight Sky, and Nine Perfect Strangers are next in line to play the matriarch of Pride Rock. Since the movie takes place as Mufasa grows up, he and Sarabi may just get a love story of their own.

Kagiso Lediga

South African comedian, actor, writer, and director Kagiso Lediga will voice Young Rafiki, following in the footsteps of Robert Guillaume and John Kani. It’s hard to imagine the wise, seemingly centuries-old monkey as young, but Lediga is sure to put a fun and surprising rendition of the new facets of the character.

Lennie James

Mufasa: The Lion King will introduce the parents of Scar and Mufasa, starting with Scar’s Father, Obasi. The Walking Dead star Lennie James will take over the position of raising one of Disney’s most infamous villains.

Anika Noni Rose

Mufasa’s mother, Afia, is played by Anika Noni Rose. You may recognize her voice from her iconic role as Disney’s Tiana in Princess & the Frog. If that movie tells you anything about her, you know that we’re in for a real treat. She’s also graced the screen over the years in Dreamgirls and For Colored Girls.

Keith David

Mufasa’s father Masego will be adorned with the voice of Keith David. You may recognize his sweet and soulful voice from another Disney favorite, as well. David and Anika Noni Rose are giving fans a little Princess & the Frog reunion since he played Dr. Facilier alongside her Tiana. Hopefully, they’ll get along a little better this time.

Preston Nyman

In the voice of a possibly younger Zazu will be industry rookie, Preston Nyman. He follows in the footsteps of Rowan Atkinson and John Oliver to play the strict, uptight red-billed hornbill. Nyman previously did voice work for Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdon and 3rd & Bird.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter played older Nala in the 2019 The Lion King remake, and her voice will be gracing our screens once again in the 2024 rendition. Need we go over her resume? As the most awarded artist in Grammy’s history, she’s sure to handle reprising the role with the same grace and ease she brings to every other vocal project.

Blue Ivy Carter

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, will make her acting debut as Simba and Nala’s daughter, Kiara. At only 12 years old, Blue Ivy already has a Grammy, has sung and produced alongside her parents, and even danced on Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour. Naturally voice acting as the child of two iconic Disney characters is next on her bucket list.

With such a stacked cast, excitement is already growing for Mufasa: The Lion King. Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait too much longer. The film will be available in theaters on December 20, 2024.

