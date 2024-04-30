Who is Mads Mikkelsen voicing in ‘Mufasa: The Lion King?’

Since the unfair cancellation of Hannibal in 2015, this Mads Mikkelsen fan right here has been feverishly gobbling up Hollywood projects that include the exceptional Danish actor. Yes, even The Secrets of Dumbledore and The Dial of Destiny. So, imagine my absolute delight when the much-awaited teaser of Mufasa: The Lion King ended with the actor’s name in it.

As per the already announced cast list, it was known that Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. will be voicing the younger versions of Mufasa and Scar, respectively, with the likes of John Kani as Rafiki, Donald Glover as Simba, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, and Beyoncé as Nala reprising their roles from 2019’s The Lion King.

But evidently, the cast of the prequel just needed that extra dose of magic to secure the highest chances of replicating the success of its predecessor. And that sprinkle of fairy dust now includes Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, as Kiara, the daughter of King Samba and Queen Nala, The young voice star will be joined by Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Anika Noni Rose, and Keith David.

And of course, (in my opinion) the man of every hour, Mads Mikkelsen who has officially joined Mufasa: The Lion King as Kiros, a “formidable lion with big plans for his pride.”

Am I ecstatic with the casting choice? Yes! But it is like dangling a piece of carrot in front of a rabbit since this is the extent of what is currently known about Mads’ role.

But worry not (I tell my rapidly racing heart), with Mufasa scheduled to set foot in theaters across the globe on Dec. 20, 2024, more details about the characters, a proper look at Kiros, what his presence would mean in Mufasa’s tumultuous life, and hopefully, the opportunity to hear his Mads Mikkelsen-style roar are definitely in the pipeline. Whether you wring your hands in frustration till that happens and wish time moves faster is totally up to you (*walks away, twisting her hands in anguish*)

