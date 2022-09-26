Fantastic forecast: Marvel would kick up a storm in the MCU with any of these ‘Fantastic Four’ lineups

Marvel Studios let the entire internet down when they didn’t announce the cast of the new Fantastic Four movie at this September’s D23 Expo, despite all the signs prepping us to expect it. In fact, Kevin Feige indicated that we might have to sit tight until next year’s D23 to learn who’ll be bringing Marvel’s First Family to life in the reboot, from WandaVision director Matt Shakman, which is due to kick off Phase Six in Nov. 2024.

Well, if that’s the case, then it’s up to us to entertain ourselves in the meantime. So while we endure the long, long wait until we get to find out who the studio has hired, let’s don our casting director’s hats and imagine who could play the MCU’s Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and the Thing. There are so many directions Marvel could go with the team, from solid if unexciting choices to really wild left-field picks that might just knock it out the park.

So, given that, here’s a few different variations of how the fantastic foursome could look once they belatedly enter the ring. And, Mr. Feige, if this happens to give you any ideas, all we ask is a namecheck in the credits (plus a six-figure fee, but we’ll discuss that later).

The predictable team

Let’s start with a prospective lineup we’ll call “the predictable team,” so labelled because it’s the specific roll-call that was expected to drop at D23 before all the hype turned out to be for naught. All in all, Penn Badgley (You), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Joe Keery (Stranger Things), and Jason Segal (How I Met Your Mother) would be an interesting collection of performers to bring the characters back to life, but after this roster leaked already it would be somewhat underwhelming now if they became the official FF. That said, we’d love to see all of these guys in the franchise somewhere.

The fans’ dream team

Meanwhile, if you were to poll the Marvel fandom on who they’d love to see in the roles, the lineup might look something like this. The Quiet Place alums John Kransinski and Emily Blunt have obviously been the fan-favorite Reed Richards and Sue Storm for the longest time, with Doctor Strange 2‘s Krasinski cameo only fueling hopes this could become a reality. Likewise, John Boyega (Star Wars) is a popular choice for Johnny Storm and Alan Ritchson (Jack Reacher) is often named as a perfect Ben Grimm. This cast would give the folks want they want, but maybe not what they need.

The lackluster team

On the other end of the scale, if Marvel unveiled that Fantastic Four was set to star this quartet, we suspect the internet might let out a collective “meh?” With no offence intended to either Jamie Dornan (Belfast), Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia), Zac Efron (Firestarter) or Seth Rogen (The Lion King), none of these hirings would be particularly interesting as we’re not so sure they would bring anything fresh to their roles. These four stars have been turning up in uninspired fan castings for years so we’d probably all just shrug if they actually got the gig.

The so-wild-it-just-might-work team

And yet, if Marvel lost their minds and filled the Fantastic Four with these actors, there would no doubt be cries of surprise and maybe even outrage. But, hear us out, as this line-up may just be crazy enough to work. Ted Lasso‘s Jason Sudeikis might make an unexpectedly perfect Mr. F and we’d take Blake Lively as Invisible Woman over Gossip Girl co-star Badgley as Reed, thanks. Euphoria‘s Jacob Elordi might not be who we immediately think of for Johnny Storm, but he could pull it off. And Kevin Hart‘s recent turn towards more dramatic roles means he might be our best shot for Ben Grimm.

The curveball team

You know what, it might be to Marvel’s benefit to sideline all the frequent fan-castings seen on the socials and instead go to town on reimagining these familiar heroes with some unexpected choices. Cowboy Bebop‘s John Cho could be a brilliant yet completely unexpected Mr. Fantastic and Jessica Chastain definitely deserves another shot at a Marvel role after Dark Phoenix let her down. Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games) is long overdue a spot in the MCU after losing Thor to his brother and Peacemaker has proven that John Cena is a better actor than we realized.

The refreshing team

In a similar vein, it would be really refreshing to have a Fantastic Four cast made up of these four actors. Despite Marvel’s increasing interest in diversifying its cache of characters, fans still tend to imagine a fully Caucasian cast for the FF reboot. But it’s not entirely out of the question that the lineup could be made up of people of color. Like, say, Dev Patel (The Green Knight), Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians), and Tenet‘s John David Washington, all of whom would be amazing additions to the franchise. And Terry Crews as Ben Grimm — you can totally see it, right?

The internet-breaking team

If Marvel’s only aim with casting the Fantastic Four was to grab headlines, though, then they should absolutely cast these guys as social media would spontaneously combust if the studio unveiled this linup. Imagine Bridgerton heartthrob Regé-Jean Page hired as Reed out of nowhere? Or X-Men alumn Jennifer Lawrence randomly returning to the Marvel multiverse as Sue? Meanwhile, Outer Banks fave Rudy Pankow has a lot of feral supporters while the hilarity of casting the actual Rock as the rock-based the Thing speaks for itself.

We’ve made our picks plain. Now it’s over to you, Feige…