Marvel fails to reveal ‘Fantastic Four’ cast, leaving fans feeling less than… you know

Bad news, guys. Against all expectations, Marvel Studios did not reveal the cast of the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot at its D23 Expo presentation this Saturday. In the days leading up to the big event, the internet at large was convinced that Kevin Feige was going to introduce the latest incarnations of Marvel’s First Family, leading to endless speculation over who might be our new Reed, Johnny, Ben, and Sue. Alas, it all came to nothing.

Feige clearly knew he was going to be letting down the entire Marvel fandom, as he made sure to draw a line in the sand on what exactly he’d be revealing about the film. After introducing director Matt Shakman, the studio president said, “Now, why is Matt not up on the stage? Because we have nothing else to say about [Fantastic Four].”

Witness his comments via the video below, alongside some commentary that accurately reflects everyone’s feelings right now…

Here's literally all the non-news about #FantasticFour from #D23Expo . Matt Shakman is confirmed as the director. That's it. pic.twitter.com/w1WDodYsyp — Emmanuel (E-Man) Noisette – #RecastTChalla (@EmansReviews) September 10, 2022

Yes, after so much hype, the fandom is now madder than they’ve been since, well, the last Fantastic Four movie came out. Cue the memes. So. Many. Memes:

when you're expecting for fantastic four cast from #D23Expo but they said "no casting today" pic.twitter.com/geEwUISXuh — t 🪩 (@tonqtonq) September 10, 2022

Fantastic Four cast not getting announced at #D23Expo: pic.twitter.com/gEfNLH2IvG — Shadow Knight (@ShadowKnightPK) September 10, 2022

Me watching Marvel panel at #D23Expo and Fantastic Four cast is not getting announed: pic.twitter.com/4WdVlDWLws — Shadow Knight (@ShadowKnightPK) September 10, 2022

We’re not angry, just disappointed. No, wait, we’re angry, too.

NO X-MEN

NO FANTASTIC FOUR

NO MOONKNIGHT

NO SCARLET WITCH

WHY ARE YOU DOING THIS @Kevfeige?#MarvelStudios #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/5k76jrGdJt — Mon (@monzmeyette) September 10, 2022

Forget Kang, Feige is the real villain of the Multiverse Saga.

feige stop playing with meee https://t.co/DNtKKwZvUi — seun (@__gansallo) September 10, 2022

Oh dear God, no…

More fancast of F4 coming pic.twitter.com/5b7j9vUUnc — JD7 (@Jd14762) September 10, 2022

While the logic for not revealing the FF lineup at this point is sound — as Feige explained, the next D23 is likely where Marvel will drop everything we want to know about it, given that its release is still a ways away — people can’t help but feel like they’ve gone five rounds with The Thing after this major letdown.

Fantastic Four is on course to clobber into theaters on Nov. 8, 2024, making it the first entry in the MCU’s Phase Six.