‘Fantastic Four’ fans are already freaking out as major casting news beckons

The time has almost come, Marvel lovers. After months, nay years, of fancasting, we are very possibly about to find out who has been cast as the MCU’s Fantastic Four this very weekend. One of the biggest announcements rumored to be coming from the superhero studio’s presentation at the D23 Expo this Saturday is the confirmation of the lead cast for 2024’s FF reboot. And, though we’ve still got 24 hours until the news potentially drops, folks are already losing it on social media.

After Fox failed to treat Marvel’s First Family with the respect they deserve three times over, the hype could not be higher to see what Kevin Feige and his House of Ideas are going to do with Mr. Fantastic and his team. So the fandom is getting chills today as they contemplate the big news that’s about to blow our minds.

Fantastic Four castings really coming tomorrow??? Ouuuuu pic.twitter.com/gdyh59h3La — TAMARANEAN SUPERSTAR 🛸💫 (@starboltqueen) September 9, 2022

This is your last chance to get your fancasts in, people. So post ’em now or never. Like this one, which seems to be drawing from the most prominent rumors around: Penn Badgley as Reed Richards, Jodie Comer as Sue Storm, Rudy Pankow as Johnny Storm, and Jason Segal as The Thing.

my cast for fantastic four 💃just wait and see.. pic.twitter.com/8BWz4dPbbS — Matt (@pengabditaroo) September 9, 2022

But we all know this is the “real Fantastic Four cast”…

excited for the real Fantastic Four cast to get revealed at D23 this weekend pic.twitter.com/8x37goncq6 — James Thompson’s got a brand new stache! (@rightbackatya4) September 9, 2022

Others, meanwhile, just want whoever it is to come as a complete surprise.

kinda hoping the fantastic four cast is no one that has been rumored i want it to be a surprise pic.twitter.com/uDvb9y2c1f — stephen (@multiofmad) September 9, 2022

Although different fans are running the full gamut of emotions. From anxiety…

fantastic four cast reveal tomorrow i’m actually terrified

pic.twitter.com/cKqXj73eRl — dominique☼ (@saokodomi) September 9, 2022

… To optimism…

I am so excited for the Fantastic four for real and I really hope they do it well and hoping it gets more people to read their comics. They are my favorite team at Marvel and it will be great to see them done right.

(Art by Mike Mckone btw) pic.twitter.com/THZsqTyHA0 — Zac (@zac_comics) September 9, 2022

… To good ol’ fashioned cynicism.

Today I was thinking about the new Fantastic Four cast and how excited I am to find out who is playing who



Then it hit me pic.twitter.com/6bLk7BwP2z — Hernandy (@Pollos_Hernandy) September 9, 2022

Whoever Marvel casts, we demand that they recreate this painfully early-aughts photoshoot.

I hope the Fantastic Four cast recreates this photo after they get announced pic.twitter.com/3JdqcfxRzo — Anxiously waiting for the Fantastic Four movie (@reedscouncil) September 8, 2022

The great thing about the Fantastic Four casting is that, while there are a lot of rumors swirling, it’s not one of those cases where the cat has already been let out of the bag. It’s still all to play for — could John Krasinski come back? Could Feige, mad with power, decide to play Reed himself? We don’t know, but we will soon enough.

