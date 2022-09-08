Devoted Disney fans are in for an exciting weekend, as the 2022 D23 Expo promises some of the year’s biggest Mouse House announcements.

Taking place on Friday Sept. 9 at 10:30am PT and ending Sunday Sept. 11 at 5pm PT, attendees can expect to see trailers, cast announcements, and more from heavy hitters like Marvel and LucasFilm, not to mention all things Disney.

In the past, such announcements have included first-looks at Eternals and Black Widow and even the title reveal for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Given the fact that we have yet to see anything from season three of The Mandalorian, nor received an exact release date for its premiere, that could be among some of the many exciting announcements to come.

In addition, fans anxiously await potential updates on Marvel’s Fantastic Four, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Secret Invasion, Loki season two, and more. Gamers also have much to look forward to, as updates on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 console game could be on the horizon, as well as the title reveal for LucasFilms Games’ Indiana Jones game.

Because not everybody can get their hands on exclusive tickets to the live event, we’re here to tell you how you can live-stream it from the comfort of your home, and when to keep your eyes peeled for potential announcements.

How to live-stream the 2022 D23 Expo

Stream #D23Expo LIVE right here on Twitter on September 9, 10, and 11 to catch can't-miss panels like:

✨Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE

✨D23 Expo Mousequerade 2022

✨A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

✨And more: https://t.co/LnYwsYFDIR pic.twitter.com/0gtuKiEWCn — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) August 30, 2022

Disney will be live-streaming the event during the whole weekend across all of its social media platforms. That includes YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, and D23.com itself.

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but not every panel will be live-streamed. Disney has reserved some of its most exciting reveals for those who have purchased tickets to the event. Of course, that’s not to say announcements won’t immediately follow on social media by both fans and Disney itself, but it just won’t be in real time. To be safe, it’s best to follow D23’s aforementioned social media platforms ahead of the event.

Here’s a look at the D23 Expo’s scheduled panels so you know when to expect what. All times are shown in Pacific Standard Time, according to D23’s website.

Friday, September 9

(10:30am) – Disney Legends Awards Ceremony

(1pm) – Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE

(2:30pm) – Disney For Scores Podcast Live Celebrates Marvel Music

(4pm) ­– Disney Legends in Conversation

(6pm) – D23 Expo Mousequerade 2022

Saturday, September 10

(10:30am) – Talkin’ Pets with the Vets of National Geographic

(12pm) – Bob’s Burgers

(2pm) – MARVEL COMICS: Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man

(3:30pm) – Disney’s Epic Entertainment Showcase: The Musical: The Extravaganza!

(6pm) – D23 Disney Stars Trivia Showdown

(6:30pm) – The Making of Disney100: The Exhibition

Sunday, September 11